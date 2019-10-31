James Monroe coach Erin Cunningham admitted she didn’t know much about Monticello heading into Thursday afternoon’s Region 3B first-round matchup.
Mustangs goalkeeper Nathalie Morra gave the Yellow Jackets something to think about with a 20-save performance during Monticello’s 7–0 loss on the turf fields at Fredericksburg Field House.
The junior was not intimidated between the pipes against the No. 2-seeded Yellow Jackets (16–5), posting a season-high 15 saves in the first 30 minutes to keep her team in the game.
“They definitely gave us a good fight,” Cunningham said. “We really had no idea or anything about them and we were coming in kind of blind, and that’s scary for a team. But definitely from the start of the game, we could tell that this was not going to be a light game. We really had to push the entire time we were on the field.”
Morra was busy right from the start of the game, making point-blank stops, including big pad saves on shots from Kelsey Reviello and Celie Constantine on penalty corner chances.
No. 7 seed Monticello (5–12) kept the game scoreless for nearly nine minutes before James Monroe’s relentless pressure resulted in the first goal.
Constantine opened the scoring with 21:54 left in the first half on a penalty corner. The sophomore found an opening on the left post and wristed a shot past Morra for a 1–0 lead.
Morra didn’t get down and came up with three more big saves before the Yellow Jackets added to their lead midway through the first half.
Sarah Rigual lifted a shot inside the crease that caromed off the crossbar and bounced back in front of the goal. Grace Maynard pounced on the loose ball and poked it into the back of the goal for a 2–0 lead. The Yellow Jackets struck again a minute later as Rigual blasted a shot by the keeper for a 3–0 lead with 11:20 remaining in the half.
The Yellow Jackets scored four goals in a 13-minute span of the second half. Rigual, Winny Hall, Maddie Tierney and Zoe Tierney all found the back of the net.
James Madison goalkeeper Corbin Poyer posted the shutout.
