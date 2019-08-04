When Steve Taylor of Fredericksburg sought to enroll his 7-year-old son Jake in a summer swim team program a year ago, there were two key selling points when he got around to checking out the Caroline YMCA Orcas.
“We scouted other teams. We liked they had night/evening [practices],” said the elder Taylor, who once played for the Potomac High School state-qualifying baseball team. “Other teams are very competitive. ... We talked to this team and its about family and helping the kids improve. They give them a ‘buddy’ [an older child], which helps.”
A year older and more outgoing, Jake Taylor was anxiously awaiting his first-ever Rappahannock Swim League championships that were held at five different sites on Saturday. The fourth-year Orcas posted their best-ever dual meet record (5–2) and also served as the host team for the National Division finals at the King George YMCA.
“In year’s past, he wasn’t very competitive.” Taylor admitted. “This year, he’s started to say: ‘I’m going to win this. I’m going to do this,’ Which is great.”
Caroline finished last in the seven-team National Division championships in their first season (2016), then moved up to sixth in 2017 and fifth last year.
This year, head coach Tatiana Stoeckel and her staff knew they had the makings of a competitive team early when the Orcas suffered a narrow setback (230.5–228.5) to eventual regular season champion Lee’s Hill the first week of the season.
Now in their fourth season, the Orcas have grown from an initial 45 swimmers to the current list of 93. Between 10–15 are year-round swimmers and many of the older swimmers compete either for the Caroline High School swim team or the Y’s fall-winter Kraken team.
“I think the Orcas is a different feeling from possibly any other team: We are truly a family,” said Stoeckel, a former swimmer for the West Ridge Waves in the Potomac Swim League, the year-round Occoquan Yahoos as well as Woodbridge High School. “It is a fun-team sport but it is a very personable sport and it will go with them in life [situations].”
Stoeckel’s two children, 11-year-old Gabriella, and 7-year-old Caleb, are members of the team. She got an inkling of the scope of hosting a division championship earlier in the week when she was a special quest of the West Ridge Waves where she still holds a team record for 8-year-olds.
“[Their meets] took 1,500 volunteer hours: three timers per lane, there are stroke and turn people, there are concessions and safety marshals.” she said. “There are literally 50–75 positions that have to be filled. To be honest, our board has been amazing. They have worked tirelessly to fill every role.”
Two of the volunteers helping with the concessions and cleanup were Katie and Clay Forehand, who had four children competing: Riley (11–12), Raegan (9–10) and Logan and Payton (6-under boys and girls, respectively). With the league divided into six divisions instead of the previous four, additional volunteers were needed, but the meets were expected to go much faster, finishing in between 4 1/2–5 hours.
“We have wonderful coaches who are supportive of all of the kids,” Katie Forehand said. “And the kids are supportive of each other. It’s something you don’t see with other sports.”
Riley, a rising sixth-grader at Caroline Middle School, is a multi-sport athlete who also participates in volleyball, basketball and baseball.
“The team is very close and supportive,” she said. “If someone hasn’t finished we all cheer for them and don’t start [anything new] until they finish.”
First-year swimmer Braeyon Drinks is impressed with the operation. “It [summer swimming] shows you how to socialize with other kids and be competitive, but also have good sportsmanship. And be confident whom you are no matter what,” said the rising Caroline High freshman.
While Stoeckel handed the evening practices, the morning sessions were run by assistant coach Dana Campbell. Coach-in-training Kaylin Waldron is adapt working with the younger swimmers as well as being an accomplished member for the Orcas as well.
It’s a special treat for Stoeckel to see how much a swimmer grows and matures through their first season.
“[One girl] was crying the first day of practice and I asked her why. She said, ‘I don’t want to be here and my parents are making me do this.’ Now she lives for swimming and one of her goals is to be in the Olympics.”