Brian Flynn and Natalie Patterson were the top finishers in Sunday’s Blue & Gray half-marathon that started at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg.
Flynn, of Richmond, finished the 13.1-miles course in 1 hour, 11 minutes and 3 seconds to become the race’s overall winner. Patterson, of Fredericksburg, crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 28 seconds to place first among the women competitors.
The half-marathon was the last race in this year’s Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix; it also served as RRCA’s Virginia championship race. The first race in next year’s campaign will be the Dahlgren Trail half-marathon on Feb. 22, starting at 8 a.m. from the Route 605 trail head.
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Natalie Patterson, Fredericksburg, 1:24:28; 2. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 1:30:50; 3. Tiaisha Myers, Fredericksburg, 1:37:49.
Master: 1. Kendall Tata, Standardsville, 1:38:34.
19–under: 1. Lauren Mellon, Falls Church, 1:39:18; 2. Kelly Young, Ruckersville, 1:45:55; 3. Hannah Cannon, Woodbridge, 1:51:41.
20–24: 1. Brenna Creamer,
Ridgefield, Conn., 1:43:49.
25–29: 1. Kathryn Crawford, Manassas, 1:50:13; 2. Karissa Miranda, Culpeper, 1:54:16;
3. Jasmin Spanovich, Fredericksburg, 2:05:36.
30–34: 1. Megan McDonald, Fredericksburg, 1:45:08; 2. Rachel Aubert, Richmond, 1:47:22; 3. Rachel Capone, Powhatan, 1:49:59.
35–39: 1. Stephanie Payne, Culpeper, 1:42:50; 2. Lauren Stover, Spotsylvania, 1:43:23; 3. Angela Williams, Fredericksburg, 1:51:41.
40–44: 1. Michelle Lemke, Fredericksburg, 1:43:25; 2. Jean Oelrich, Unionville, 2:02:15; 3. Amy Olson, Locust Grove, 2:04:06.
45–49: 1. Rebekah Hicks, Floyd, 1:41:43; 2. Victoria Quick, Spotsylvania, 1:54:58; 3. Alexis Sappenfield, Spotsylvania, 1:58:15.
50–54: 1. Deb Jockin, Fredericksburg, 1:43:13; 2. Karen Schumm, Stafford, 1:50:07; 3. Theresa Storke, Bowling Green, 2:03:04.
55–59: 1. Carol David, Stafford, 1:41:00; 2. Carol Krill, Stafford, 1:46:51; 3. Elizabeth Quinn, Stafford, 1:56:43.
60–64: 1. Carolyn Harrison, Virginia Beach, 1:50:25; 2. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 1:58:35; 3. Peggy Bell, Fredericksburg, 02:16:07.
MEN
Overall: 1. Brian Flynn, Richmond, 1:11:03; 2. Matt Boyd, Fredericksburg, 1:20:41; 3. James Hayner, Fredericksburg, 1:25:53.
Master: 1. Dennis Billings, Woodbridge, 1:27:02.
19–under: 1. Liam O’Gorman, Fredericksburg, 1:36:21; 2. Troy Spillman, King George, 1:56:42;
3. Alexander Ashford, Alexandria, 02:16:07.
20–24: 1. Matthew Todd, Fairfax, 1:29:40; 2. Conor Oelrich, Unionville, 1:42:59; 3. Lance Whitesel, Springfield, 1:52:13.
25–29: 1. Jason Ames, King George, 1:27:30; 2. Matt Bohmke Fredericksburg, 1:29:19; 3. Tyler Ortman, Fredericksburg, 1:35:54.
30–34: 1. James Thompson, Fredericksburg, 1:26:30; 2. Scott Heppe, Fredericksburg, 1:33:22; 3. Christopher Setzer, Fredericksburg,1:43:06.
35–39: 1. Daniel Dolan, Washington, D.C., 1:30:38; 2. John Kemper, Burke, 1:54:36; 3. Justin Marlowe, Fredericksburg, 1:59:00.
40–44: 1. Josh Lemasters, Culpeper, 1:44:15; 2. Shane Jimison, Richmond, 1:51:52; 3. Luke Altman, Reva, 1:52:39.
45–49: 1 Percy Carter Princeton, N.J., 1:30:39; 2. Shawn Kyle Huntington, Md., 1:30:48; 3. Brandon Cosby, Haymarket, 1:49:53.
50–54: 1. Mark Reeves, Fredericksburg, 1:37:42; 2. Steven Konopa, Fredericksburg, 1:44:17; 3. Chris Ernandes, Spotsylvania, 1:47:53.
55–59: 1. Duane Williamson, Warrenton, 1:41:45; 2. Dennis Funderburke, Fredericksburg, 1:54:37; 3. Gerry Griffin, Quantico, 1:56:31.
60–64: 1. Bill Kitchens, Beaverdam, 1:39:04; 2. Vic Barthelemy, Spotsylvania, 1:45:08; 3. David Lovegrove, Fredericksburg, 1:49:26.
65–69: 1. James Riordan, Richmond, 1:47:28; 2. James Armond, Fredericksburg, 2:11:33; 3 Alex Long, Port Royal, 2:15:59.
70–over: 1. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 2:45:26.
