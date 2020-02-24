Chris Pirch and Tracy Dzibela were the top finishers in Saturday’s Dahlgren Trail Half-Marathon.

Pirch crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 20 seconds to lead the men’s field, while Dzibela paced the women with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 43 seconds.

It was the first race in the 2020 Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix. The next race in the series will be the John Robbins 4 Mile on March 8, starting at 9 a.m. from the YMCA on Butler Road in Stafford.

WOMEN

Overall: 1. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 1:34:43; 2. Liz Greenlaw Arlington, 1:38:55; 3. Tiaisha Myers, Fredericksburg, 1:40:22; 4. Carolyn Lowe-Thompson, Roanoke, 1:41:24; 5. Carol David, Stafford, 1:42:35.

19-under: 1. Miriam Bonney, La Plata, Md., 2:07:09; 2. Anna Bonney, La Plata Md., 2:21:57; 3. Molly Watson, King George, 2:23:18.

20–29: 1. Kaitlin Mulder, Bentonville, 1:43:18; 2. Rebecca McMahon, Front Royal, 1:50:19; 3. Carrie Schlemmer, Buena Vista, Colo., 1:53:18.

30–39: 1. Kris Beckert, Fredericksburg, 1:43:36; 2. Jennifer Cole, Washington, D.C., 1:43:59; 3. Megan McDonald, Fredericksburg, 1:44:44.

40–49: 1. Michele Tritt, King George, 1:48:54; 2. Roseanne McEwan, Hollywood, Md., 1:50:42; 3. Kelly Cox, Richmond, 1:55:37.

50–59: 1. Helena Bozarth, Fredericksburg, 1:49:09; 2. Debra Durocher, Fredericksburg, 1:54:09; 3. Elizabeth Quinn, Stafford, 2:03:58.

60–69: 1. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 2:14:54; 2. Peggy Bell Fredericksburg, 2:34:29; 3. Mi Son Boles, Stafford, 2:45:42.

70–over: 1. Nancy Crippen, Stafford, 2:20:49.

MEN

Overall: 1 Chris Pirch, Spotsylvania, 1:18:20; 2. Jared Jenkins, Fredericksburg, 1:20:59; 3. Matt Boyd, Fredericksburg, 1:22:42; 4. Shawn Baker, Fredericksburg, 1:23:48; 5. Jim Thompson, Fredericksburg, 1:25:43.

19–under: 1. Joseph Bonney, La Plata, Md., 1:39:57; 2. Joseph Ellefson, Front Royal, 1:50:19.

20–29: 1. Aaron Misera, McLean, 1:25:11; 2. Tyler Ortman, Fredericksburg, 1:33:21; 3. Christopher Vinciguerra, Culpeper 1:37:28.

30–39: 1. James Hayner, Fredericksburg, 1:25:58; 2. Steven Baumann, Washington, D.C., 1:29:09; 3. Paul Johnson, Alexandria ,1:38:30.

40–49: 1. John Oplinger, King George, 1:28:26; 2. Christopher Koehler, Locust Grove, 1:29:48; 3. Adil Jeddou, King George, 1:39:11.

50–59: 1. Craig Chasse, Reston, 1:27:43; 2. Dennis Billings, Woodbridge, 1:28:35; 3. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 1:41:04.

60–69: 1. Charles Capone, Clinton, Md., 1:38:49; 2. Jack Morrison, Fredericksburg, 1:40:22; 3. Vic Barthelemy, Spotsylvania, 1:46:48.

70–over: 1. Vincent Murphy, Woodbridge, 1:58:56; 2. Edwin Ridout, Stafford, 2:19:49; 3. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 2:47:15.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments