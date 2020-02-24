Chris Pirch and Tracy Dzibela were the top finishers in Saturday’s Dahlgren Trail Half-Marathon.
Pirch crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 20 seconds to lead the men’s field, while Dzibela paced the women with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 43 seconds.
It was the first race in the 2020 Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix. The next race in the series will be the John Robbins 4 Mile on March 8, starting at 9 a.m. from the YMCA on Butler Road in Stafford.
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 1:34:43; 2. Liz Greenlaw Arlington, 1:38:55; 3. Tiaisha Myers, Fredericksburg, 1:40:22; 4. Carolyn Lowe-Thompson, Roanoke, 1:41:24; 5. Carol David, Stafford, 1:42:35.
19-under: 1. Miriam Bonney, La Plata, Md., 2:07:09; 2. Anna Bonney, La Plata Md., 2:21:57; 3. Molly Watson, King George, 2:23:18.
20–29: 1. Kaitlin Mulder, Bentonville, 1:43:18; 2. Rebecca McMahon, Front Royal, 1:50:19; 3. Carrie Schlemmer, Buena Vista, Colo., 1:53:18.
30–39: 1. Kris Beckert, Fredericksburg, 1:43:36; 2. Jennifer Cole, Washington, D.C., 1:43:59; 3. Megan McDonald, Fredericksburg, 1:44:44.
40–49: 1. Michele Tritt, King George, 1:48:54; 2. Roseanne McEwan, Hollywood, Md., 1:50:42; 3. Kelly Cox, Richmond, 1:55:37.
50–59: 1. Helena Bozarth, Fredericksburg, 1:49:09; 2. Debra Durocher, Fredericksburg, 1:54:09; 3. Elizabeth Quinn, Stafford, 2:03:58.
60–69: 1. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 2:14:54; 2. Peggy Bell Fredericksburg, 2:34:29; 3. Mi Son Boles, Stafford, 2:45:42.
70–over: 1. Nancy Crippen, Stafford, 2:20:49.
MEN
Overall: 1 Chris Pirch, Spotsylvania, 1:18:20; 2. Jared Jenkins, Fredericksburg, 1:20:59; 3. Matt Boyd, Fredericksburg, 1:22:42; 4. Shawn Baker, Fredericksburg, 1:23:48; 5. Jim Thompson, Fredericksburg, 1:25:43.
19–under: 1. Joseph Bonney, La Plata, Md., 1:39:57; 2. Joseph Ellefson, Front Royal, 1:50:19.
20–29: 1. Aaron Misera, McLean, 1:25:11; 2. Tyler Ortman, Fredericksburg, 1:33:21; 3. Christopher Vinciguerra, Culpeper 1:37:28.
30–39: 1. James Hayner, Fredericksburg, 1:25:58; 2. Steven Baumann, Washington, D.C., 1:29:09; 3. Paul Johnson, Alexandria ,1:38:30.
40–49: 1. John Oplinger, King George, 1:28:26; 2. Christopher Koehler, Locust Grove, 1:29:48; 3. Adil Jeddou, King George, 1:39:11.
50–59: 1. Craig Chasse, Reston, 1:27:43; 2. Dennis Billings, Woodbridge, 1:28:35; 3. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 1:41:04.
60–69: 1. Charles Capone, Clinton, Md., 1:38:49; 2. Jack Morrison, Fredericksburg, 1:40:22; 3. Vic Barthelemy, Spotsylvania, 1:46:48.
70–over: 1. Vincent Murphy, Woodbridge, 1:58:56; 2. Edwin Ridout, Stafford, 2:19:49; 3. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 2:47:15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.