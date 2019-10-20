FROM STAFF REPORTS
Christopher Pirch and Natalie Patterson were the top finishers in Sunday’s 10k Run Through History, which started at Spotsylvania Courthouse Village and raced through the Spotsylvania Courthouse battlefield.
Pirch crossed the finish line first with a time of 34 minutes and 29 seconds. Patterson bested the women’s field by finishing the course in 37 minutes and 58 seconds.
The race was the 10th race in the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix season. The next race in the series will be the Family Fun Cow Run 5k on Nov. 2, starting at 8 a.m. at River Club Church.
MEN
Overall: 1 Christopher Pirch, Spotsylvania, 34:29; 2. Matt Boyd, Fredericksburg, 35:46; 3. Justin Neibauer, Fredericksburg, 36:58.
19–under: 1. Auggie Swisher, Fredericksburg, 42:45.
30–39: 1. James Hayner, Fredericksburg, 37:47; 2. James Maneval, Stafford, 38:56; 3. Shawn Baker, Fredericksburg, 39:11.
40–49: 1. Christopher Koehler, Locust Grove, 39:52; 2. Andy Gotchel, Spotsylvania, 51:36; 3. Kent Swisher, Fredericksburg, 51:50.
50–59: 1. Craig Chasse, Reston, 39:26; 2. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 43:39.
60–69: 1. David Lovegrove, Fredericksburg, 44:24; 2. Steve Sakry, Stafford, 44:47; 3. Jeff Peterson, Fredericksburg, 48:55.
70–over: 1. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 1:11:34.
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Natalie Patterson, Fredericksburg, 37:58; 2. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 41:06; 3. Tiaisha Myers, Fredericksburg, 45:20.
19–under: 1. Addison Swisher, Fredericksburg, 51:49; 2. Mary Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 54:32.
30–39: 1. Amy Maneval, Stafford, 48:04; 2. Angela Williams, Fredericksburg, 49:30; 3. Cathryn Allen, Duncan Fredericksburg, 53:59.
40–49: 1. Michelle Lemke, Fredericksburg, 48:43; 2. Pasqualine Goins, Stafford, 53:52; 3. Delilah Tangney, Spotsylvania, 54:51.
50–59: 1. Deb Jockin, Fredericksburg, 46:36; 2. Becca Pizmoht, Rapidan, 58:15; 3. Donna Marcil, Fredericksburg, 1:02:15.
60–69: 1. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 56:03; 2. Alma Holm, Stafford, 59:17; 3. Carol Widman, Fredericksburg, 1:15:57.
