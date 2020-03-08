FROM STAFF REPORTS
Justin Polcha and Tracy Dzibela were the top finishers in Sunday’s John Robbins 4 Mile, starting at the YMCA on Butler Road in Stafford.
Polcha, of Fredericksburg, finished the course in 22 minutes and 14 seconds. Dzibela, also of Fredericksburg, crossed the finish line 26 minutes and 56 seconds.
This was the second race in the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix. The next race in the series is the Stafford Hospital Spring Fever 5k on April 4, starting at 8:30 a.m. from the Stafford Hospital Medical Pavilion.
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 26:56.
19–under: 1. Hailey Lemke, Fredericksburg, 27:56; 2. Adalyn Perez, Stafford, 32:56.
20–29: 1. Meghan Suess, Fredericksburg, 44:19; 2. Samantha Bertsch, Fredericksburg, 47:02.
30–34: 1. Megan McDonald, Fredericksburg ,30:48; 2. Madre Lopez, Fredericksburg, 39:52; 3. Stacy Ober, Fredericksburg, 46:16.
35–39: 1. Christine Weisman, King George, 30:34; 2. Laura ONeill, Fredericksburg, 39:04; 3. Katie Bovee, Warrenton, 57:19.
40–44: 1. Tiaisha Myers, Fredericksburg, 27:52; 2. Sara Gilliam, Stafford, 28:20; 3. Michelle Lemke, Fredericksburg, 30:06.
45–49: 1. Teresa Berra, Fredericksburg, 39:34; 2. Bridgette Gipson, Fredericksburg, 43:17.
50–54: 1. Sarah Kniffin, King George, 30:45; 2. Helen Bozarth, Fredericksburg, 31:10; 3. Donna Marcil, Fredericksburg, 38:31.
55–59: 1. Carol David, Stafford, 28:43; 2. Carol Krill, Stafford, 30:47; 3. Elizabeth Quinn, Stafford, 33:21.
60–64: 1. Leslie Rigby Kas,h Fredericksburg, 33:49; 2. Angela Anderson, Dumfries, 35:42; 3. Nancy Ball, Fredericksburg, 38:01.
70–over: 1. Nancy Crippen, Stafford, 37:54.
MEN
Overall: 1. Justin Polcha, Fredericksburg, 22:14.
19–under: 1. Troy Spillman, King George, 29:16; 2. John Rippey, Fredericksburg ,46:38.
20–29: 1. Tyler Ortman, Fredericksburg, 25:21; 2. Mike Sandy, Laurel, Md., 26:04; 3. Alejandro Diaz, Fredericksburg ,31:14.
30–34: 1. Jim Thompson, Fredericksburg, 24:22.
35–39: 1. Kevin Bouffard, Fredericksburg, 29:28; 2. Stephen Adams, Fredericksburg, 36:00; 3. David Lopez, Fredericksburg, 39:51.
40–44: 1. Ryan ONeill, Fredericksburg, 35:30.
45–49: 1. Matthew Boyd, Fredericksburg, 23:39; 2. Brian Pessolano, Stafford, 30:55; 3. Douglas Waid, West Sunbury, Pa., 37:57.
50–54: 1. Dennis Billings, Woodbridge, 23:56; 2. Craig Chasse, Reston, 24:15; 3. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 26:37.
55–59: 1. Terry McLaughlin, Spotsylvania, 27:12; 2. Tommy O’Neill; Fredericksburg, 33:02; 3. Tommy Morelock, Fredericksburg, 34:55.
60–64: 1. Jack Morrison, Fredericksburg, 28:17; 2. Bret Schmidt, Fredericksburg, 30:39; 3. Bruce Berg, Fredericksburg, 31:10.
65–69: 1. Steve Sakry, Stafford, 27:50; 2. Vic Barthelemy, Spotsylvania, 29:41; 3. Allen Vaughan, Stafford, 33:32.
70–over: 1. Joe Greene, Fredericksburg, 40:02; 2. Dave Thomen, Stafford, 41:32; 3. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 43:57.
