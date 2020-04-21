Senior soccer player Gabriel Soriano was named the University of Mary Washington’s male fall sports athlete of the year on Tuesday.
Soriano, a Chancellor High School graduate, led UMW to its third straight Capital Athletic Conference tournament title, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists. He was named state college division player of the year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association and became the Eagles’ first Division III first-team men’s All-American since 1997.
Senior volleyball All-American Savannah Powers was named UMW’s female fall athlete of the year. She averaged 3.13 kills per set in 2019 and closed her career with a school-record 1347 kills, 707 digs, 199 blocks, and 150 aces.
