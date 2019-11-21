RICHMOND—For the first time in program history, James Madison will begin a football season with a CAA game. Delaware will visit on Sept. 5.
The FCS goes back to 11-game schedules in 2020, and the state’s CAA members on Thursday released their slates. FCS programs were permitted, but not required, to play 12-game schedules this season because there are 13 Saturdays between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend. JMU, UR and W&M play 12 games.
Richmond opens 2020 on a Thursday night, Sept. 3, for the second consecutive season when Saint Francis visits Robins Stadium, where the Spiders began this season with a 38-19 win over Jacksonville on a Thursday night.
William & Mary kicks off at Stanford, which will be the Tribe’s first game on the West Coast in their 127-year football history. JMU visits North Carolina, and UR goes to Pittsburgh.Starting times for games will be determined at a later date.
STATE FCS ’20 SCHEDULES
JAMES MADISON
September: 5, Delaware; 12, Chattanooga; 19, at North Carolina; 26, at Albany. October: 3, William & Mary; 17, at Towson; 24, at Villanova; 31, Maine. November: 7, Elon; 14, at Richmond; 21, Merrimack.
RICHMOND
September: 3, Saint Francis; 12, at New Hampshire; 19, at Pittsburgh; 26, Maine. October: 3, at Stony Brook; 17, at Yale; 24, Towson; 31, at Elon. November: 7, Rhode Island; 14, James Madison; 21, at William & Mary.
WILLIAM & MARY
September: 5, at Stanford; 12, Colgate; 19, at Lafayette; 26, Elon. October: 3, at James Madison; 17, Albany; 24, at Delaware; 31, Stony Brook. November: 7, at New Hampshire; 14, at Rhode Island; 21, Richmond.
