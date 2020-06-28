FROM STAFF REPORTS
When Brooklyn Nets swingman Wilson Chandler opted out of playing in the bubble that’s being constructed as NBA play resumes later this month, it meant an opportunity for a player looking to breakthrough in the league.
Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson is reportedly prepared to walk into the vacancy left by Chandler.
According to an ESPN report, Anderson signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Sunday. It’s the second 10-day contract the former University of Virginia star guard has inked with the Nets this year. He also signed with Brooklyn in January.
Anderson, a 2015 first-round draft pick by the Dallas Mavericks, has spent the majority of this season in the G-League.
He appeared in 31 G-League games, averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33.6 minutes per game with the Long Island Nets and Raptors 905.
He scored 48 points for Long Island in a loss to the Oklahoma City Blue in February.
Anderson was aiming to get back into the NBA when the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season in March. He retreated to the family home of a friend in Smith Mountain Lake near Roanoke and vowed to be prepared when play resumed.
The NBA is set to play a 22-team season beginning July 30 with all contests being held in Orlando, Fla. The Nets open their eight-game slate July 31 against the Orlando Magic.
