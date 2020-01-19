Colonial Forge junior football standout Elijah Sarratt won’t finish his high school career with the Eagles.
Sarratt announced on Twitter Sunday that he’s transferring to St. Frances Academy, a private school in Baltimore.
The Panthers finished this past season 11–1 and ranked No. 1 in the East by USA Today. They ended the campaign ranked fifth nationally by maxpreps.com amd they play a schedule of nationally renowned programs.
Colonial Forge head coach John Brown said Sarratt informed him Friday of his plans to depart the Stafford County school where he’s also a starter for the boys basketball team.
“I would have never thought that I would be leaving Colonial Forge,” Sarratt wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank Coach Brown for everything he’s done for me these past three years.”
Sarratt went on to thank assistant coach D.J. Palmer “for turning me into the player that I am today.”
Sarratt enjoyed a breakthrough junior season.
The 6-foot-2, 200 pound wide receiver and safety was named all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 6B at four positions. In addition to his offensive and defensive roles, he was named all-district and all-region at kick returner and punt returner.
He was named a first-team All-Area defensive back, and last week received first-team all-state honors in Class 6 on defense.
He helped lead the Eagles to the state semifinals where they fell to Oscar Smith.
Defensively he finished with 40 tackles and three interceptions.
“Elijah is a good kid and a good player and he’ll be missed at our school,” Brown said. “Any time you lose an impact player it leaves a void. But we’ll fill that void. We have a lot of good players and we’ll be fine at Colonial Forge, that’s for sure.”
Sarratt is the younger brother of former Colonial Forge standout Josh Sarratt, the 2017 Free Lance–Star player of the year who is now competing for Virginia Military Institute.
He’ll enter St. Frances holding scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs Kent State and Liberty.
