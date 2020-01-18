Jeanie Graham, Marie Han, Jenna Kapp, Jonah Kapp and Jackson Lusk won multiple individual events to pace the King George swim teams to victories over Chancellor and Spotsylvania in a tri-meet at the Spotsylvania YMCA on Friday.
The Foxes boys team defeated the Chargers 185–84 and the Knights 197–73. King George’s girls team topped Chancellor 188–86 and Spotsylvania 219–59.
The Knights boys beat the Chargers 125–113 while Chancellor’s girls bested Spotsylvania 178–95.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Garrett Peck, Kyle Jedicka, Cole Hudak, Andrew Le (Chancellor) 1:59.78; 200 free: Jackson Lusk (King George) 1:53.75; 200 IM: Jimmy Granger (KG) 2:07.00; 50 free: Jonah Kapp (KG) 24.37; 100 fly: Hudak (Ch) 56.78; 100 free: Jo. Kapp (KG) 54.06; 500 free: Nicholas Pacheck (Spotsylvania) 5:04.09; 200 free relay: AJ Green, Jo. Kapp, Lusk, Granger (KG) 1:35.81; 100 back: Lusk (KG) 1:04.43; 100 breast: Green (KG) 1:10.47; 400 free relay: Green, Jo. Kapp, Lusk, Granger (KG) 3:34.00.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Carter Wasser, E.A. Wardman, Jenna Kapp, Jillian Wedding (King George) 1:58.78; 200 free: Marie Han (KG) 2:05.34; 200 IM: Je. Kapp (KG) 2:17.31; 50 free: Jeanie Graham (KG) 26.77; 100 fly: Je. Kapp (KG) 1:00.64; 100 free: Graham (KG) 58.09; 500 free: Han (KG) 5:39.06; 200 free relay: Je. Kapp, Ciara Graves, Graham, Han (KG) 1:48.78; 100 back: Graves (KG) 1:04.75; 100 beast: Brooke Simila (Chancellor) 1:11.77; 400 free relay: Graves, Graham, Wasser, Han (KG) 3:53.96.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.