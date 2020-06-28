Spectators at Dominion Raceway on Saturday experienced a hot night in the stands and even hotter action on the track. The competition was intense and two cars went up in flames.
In the opener of the Modified Division’s twin 35 lap features, defending division champion Chris Humblet posted his second series victory in an eventful race. Humblet, who qualified for the pole but started in fifth place due to the invert, trailed early leader Wayne Hartley on the 12th lap when Jake Lowe’s car blew a motor and erupted in flames, causing a red flag situation.
Once racing resumed, Hartley was able to hold his lead up to the final 14 laps left. Humblet took the lead, then Jimmy Humblet and Hartley tangled going into Turn One, effectively ending Hartley’s night in not only the first feature, but also the second as well.
Chris Humblet went on to take the checkered flag in feature number one followed by Mike Rudy, Bubba Johnston, and Mike Carte.
In the second feature, Chris Humblet start eighth due to the invert, but his night came to a premature end. Carte had some hard contact and was coming in to pit when his number 44 erupted in flames due to a cut fuel line. He walked away safely.
Once racing resumed, Johnston come from sixth starting position to get on Rudy’s rear bumper. Johnston tracked him down throughout the race and with seven laps to go he was looking under Rudy for the pass. The two raced cleanly to the final lap, where Johnston got under Rudy and beat him to the checkered flag by mere inches. It marked Johnson’s first win of the year at Dominion. Tony Fowler took third.
In the Truckin’ Thunder Virginia Racer division, defending champion Cole Bruce posted his first win of the year. Like Chris Humblet, Bruce earned the pole but was relegated to fifth after the invert. Once the race began, Bruce was able to pick his way through the field and get behind the Logan Clark.
The two went nose to tail for several laps until the two made contact down the front stretch, sending Clark into the outside wall and ending his evening. On restart, Bruce held off last week’s feature winner Zack Lightfoot as well as Richard Storm and Davey Callihan to bring home the win. Callihan drove Mike Bednar’s No. 99 car in the race, having crashed his own car in qualifying due to the throttle problems.
The INEX legends were back at Dominion for the second time in two weeks and Tommy Jackson took home his second win in two weeks. Starting fifth in the field, just like two other winners did, Jackson was able to maneuver through the pack and complete a pass of Chris Lilly on the next to last lap to take the checkered flag. Ryan Matthews and Colby Flowers rounded out the top four.
Other winners Saturday night were Thomas Fontain and James Scott in the Anycar division, Kris Kurtz in the mini stock division and Ryley Music in the INEX bandalero division.
Dominion will be closed on Independence Day but will return July 11 with fans, for nine feature races in eight divisions. The Late Model division will be highlighting the card with twin 60 lap features. The Southern Ground Pounders will be making their first of two appearances this year and will be running a 25-lap feature.
Other divisions include the Virginia Racers going 35 laps, the Dominion Stocks running 40, mini stocks and legends both going 25 laps, and the bandaleros going 15.
