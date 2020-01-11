FROM STAFF REPORTS
Trey Barber scored eight of the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team’s first 11 points en route to a game-high 22 points as the Eagles routed visiting St. Mary’s 87–57 in the teams’ Capital Athletic Conference opener Saturday.
Protecting an early six-point lead, the Eagles went on an 8–0 run midway through the first half to take a 24–10 lead, and UMW rolled from there at Rosner Arena.
Greg Rowson scored 19 points and Drew Johnson added 12 more; the pair combined for seven 3-pointers. Riley Welch had 10 points off the bench.
UMW will continue CAC play Wednesday when Salisbury comes to town for a 7 p.m. game.
St. Mary’s (5–11, 0–1): Gary Grant 18, Miles Gillette 14, Jack Foley 6, Justin Milstead 4, Seth Jones 9, Tryllian Young 4, Justin Oates 2. Totals: 23 7-13 57.
UMW (11–5, 1–0): Drew Johnson 12, Greg Rowson 19, Trey Barber 22, Da’Shawn Cook 9, Anias Saunders 2, Wayne Clevert 3, Ra’Shawn Cook 8, Ryan Williams 0, Riley Welch 10, Nathan Waddy 0, Brendan Shaver 2, Patrick Smedley 0, Colin Coyne 0, Totals: 35 6-7 87.
Halftime: UMW, 43–23. Three-point basket: St. Mary’s 4 (Jones 3, Milstead), UMW 11 (Johnson 4, Rowson 3, Welch 2, Cook, Clevert). Rebounds: St. Mary’s 29 (Foley 6, Young 6), UMW 37 (Rowson 7, Barber 7).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Balanced scoring and control of the boards helped UMW easily dispatch visiting St. Mary’s 61–33 at Rosner Arena in a CAC season opener.
Freshman Karissa Highlander scored 12 points to lead the Eagles, who got points from 12 different players. The Eagles also outrebounded the Seahawks 46–25. UMW built a 14–3 first-quarter lead and cruised from there.
The Eagles will continue CAC play when they host Salisbury on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s (3–11, 0–1): Stephanie Howell 5, Kyaria Priest 5, Kelli Jenkins 3, Cameron Mangold 10, Ashleigh Bonanno 2, Caitlin Mays 6, Kierra Johnson 2. Totals: 12 7-8 33.
UMW (12–3, 1–0): Maddie Shifflett 4, Tory Martin 6, Molly Sharman 8, Emily Thompson 4, Ashley Martin 4, Carolina Brusch 6, Karissa Highlander 12, Faith St. Clair 2, Natalie Brennan 2, Jordan Lee 0, Emily Shively 0, Madi Wisensale 4, Bri Harper 7, Thora Gibbs 2. Totals: 23 13-19 61.
Halftime: UMW, 32–12. Three-point basket: St. Mary’s 2 (Howell, Jenkins), UMW 2 (Wisensale, Harper). Rebounds: St. Mary’s 25 (Howell 5), UMW 46 (Highlander 6).
SWIMMING
Julia Gesky (200 freestroke, 100 free), Claudia Keller (800 free, 100 backstroke), Erin Whitesell (500 butterfly, 100 fly) and Mary Zagrobelny (50 breaststroke, 100 breast) each won two events as the Eagle women defeated host Salisbury 139–109 in a CAC meet on Saturday. The team set four new pool marks in the process.
For the Eagle men, Noah Carpenter (800 free, 200 IM) and Aiden Francis (200 free, 50 free) each won two individual events. The Eagles also broke four pool records in their 137–106 victory.
The teams will host a nonconference tri-meet at Goolrick Nanatorium on Saturday with Franklin & Marshall College and Barton College.
