Trey Barber scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball dropped a 79–73 Capital Athletic Conference game to host York on Saturday afternoon.
Da’Shawn Cook and Greg Rowson scored 15 points for the Eagles, who host Southern Virginia in another CAC contest on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
UMW (11–8, 1–3): Da’Shawn Cook 15, Drew Johnson 6, Greg Rowson 15, Anias Saunders 9, Trey Barber 18, Ra’Shawn Cook 5, Riley Welch 5. Totals: 22 16–21 73.
York (14–5, 3–1): Jared Wagner 12, Darin Gordon 19, Colin Rimel 3, David Giuliani 14, Joe Polczynski 14, Logan Collins 8, Travis Stoll 2, Zach Novick 3, Tristen Kent 2, Riley Dobraniecki 2. Totals: 26 15–22 79.
Halftime: UMW, 37–29. Three-point basket: UMW 13 (D. Cook 3, Rowson 3, Saunders 3, Barber 2, R. Cook, Welch), York 12 (Gordon 5, Polczynski 2, Collins 2, Wagner, Rimel, Novick). Rebounds: UMW 36 (Barber 10), York 43 (Wagner 9).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Maddie Shifflett recorded 20 points, but the Eagles couldn’t overcome the Spartans’ Alana Bortner, who scored 28 points, in dropping a 67–55 decision at York College.
UMW hosts Southern Virginia at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rosner Arena.
UMW (13–6, 2–2): Maddie Shifflett 20, Molly Sharman 7, Emily Thompson 2, Ashley Martin 6, Tory Martin 16, Faith St. Clair 2, Jordan Lee 2. Totals: 22 7-13 55.
York (12–7, 3–1): Kayla Ferris 6, Alana Bortner 28, Molly Day 17, Haley Luckabaugh 9, Sammie Matteo 2, Bradi Zumbrum 4, Lindsay Brown 1 Totals: 20 20-23 67.
Halftime: UMW, 21-20. Three-point basket: UMW 4 (Shifflett 2, Sharman, A. Martin), York 7 (Bortner 5, Day, Luckabaugh). Rebounds: UMW 42 (A. Martin 8, T. Martin 8), York 45 (Ferris 10).
SWIMMING
The Eagles were defeated by Gettysburg College at Goolrick Nanatorium. The Eagle men dropped a 159–103 decision to the Bullets while the UMW women fell 141–121.
Julia Gesky won two events (500, 200 freestyle) for the Eagles.
The UMW teams will host Southern Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m.
