Da'Shawn Cook and Anias Saunders each scored 16 points for the Eagles, but the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team couldn't silence Jason Aigner and Christopher Newport on Saturday, dropping an 81–68 decision.
Aigner drained eight 3-point attempts and posted a game-high 30 points in leading the Captains to the Capital Athletic Conference victory on their home court.
Ra'Shawn Cook scored 15 points for the Eagles, who travel to Southern Virginia on Wednesday for another CAC contest.
UMW (12–9, 2–4): Drew Johnson 2, Trey Barber 5, Da'Shawn Cook 16, Greg Rowon 7, Anias Saunders 16, Ra'shawn Cook 15, Riley Welch 7. Totals: 24 15–22 68.
Christopher Newport (17–4, 6–0): Cutch Ellis 10, Nick Parks 3, Dalon McHugh 14, Jason Aigner 30, Adrian Beasley 3, Liam Harrington 2, Luther Gibbs 9, Ian Anderson 10. Totals: 27 14–20 81.
Halftime: Christopher Newport, 42–26. Three-point basket: UMW 5 (Saunders 2, Rowson, D. Cook, R. Cook), Christopher Newport 13 (Aigner 8, Ellis, Parks, McHugh, Anderson). Rebounds: UMW 43 (Johnson 7, Barber 7, Rowson, R. Cook), Christopher Newport 44 (McHugh 12).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Eagles ran out to an 18–9 first-quarter lead, but the Captains surged from there and cruised to a 72–52 CAC victory behind Sondra Fan's 25 points. Christopher Newport remains undefeated in conference play.
Emily Thompson scored 18 points and Maddie Shifflett pulled down nine rebounds for the Eagles. UMW will look to complete its sweep of Southern Virginia on Wednesday when the Eagles take on the Knights in Buena Vista.
UMW (14-7, 3-3): Maddie Shifflett 3, Tory Martin 8, Molly Sharman 4, Emily Thompson 18, Ashley Martin 4, Karissa Highlander 2, Faith St. Clair 2, Jordan Lee 8, Bri Harper 3. Totals: 18 12-16 52.
Christopher Newport (17-4, 6-0): Julie Ng 16, Natalie Terwilliger 3, Jessica Foster 2, Sondra Fan 25, Bailey Hodges 7, Phylicia McInnis 3, Sawyer Freeland 4, Julia Hobbs 8, Jovia Winkey 3, Jasmine Norman 1. Totals: 24 19-24 72.
Halftime: Christopher Newport, 33-28. Three-point basket: UMW 4 (Thompson 3, Shifflett), Christopher Newport 5 (Fan 2, Ng, McInnis, Winkey). Rebounds: UMW 28 (Shifflett 9), Christopher Newport 39 (Ng 11).
SWIMMING
The Eagles swim teams swept visiting Southern Virginia at the Goolrick Nanatorium on Saturday, with the Eagle men beating the Knights 147–66 and the UMW women claming a 122–32 victory on Senior Day.
The Eagle men (7–5) got multiple individual event wins from Luke Bergstrom (200, 100 backstrokes), Noah Carpenter (100 IM, 100 butterfly) and Jonathan Dye (200, 100 breaststrokes).
For the Eagle women, Thalia Constanza (100 breaststroke, 50 freestyle) Julia May (100 backstroke, 100 butterfly) Mary Zagrobelny (200 breaststroke, 100 IM) and Carley Vaughn (200 backstroke, 200 butterfly) each won a pair of individual events. The Eagles are now 9–3.
The Eagles teams will next compete at the CAC championships, slated for St. Mary's College beginning on Feb. 13.
INDOOR TRACK
Laurence Sneed took first place in the men's 400, crossing the finish line in 50.69 seconds, as the Eagle men took fifth place in the Roanoke College Bast–Cregger Invitational. The men also claimed first place in the 4,000 and 1,600 relays.
Leah Saling finished fourth in the 800 (2:35.30) while the distance relay team took third place to help the Eagle women take the eighth spot in the competition.
The teams will next compete at the VMI Winter Relays on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.