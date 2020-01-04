Maddie Shifflett of the Mary Washington Eagles finished with a game-high 16 points, including two free throws to seal the deal, in an back-and-forth contest at Catholic University on Saturday.
After watching Catholic jump out to an early lead in the opening quarter, the Eagles went on an 8-0 run and ultimately take a one-point lead.
The Cardinals responded with another personal run (11-0) to open up the second quarter but Mary Washington would refuse to go away quietly. The team cut the deficit to only three points by halftime and finished the third quarter strongly by scoring seven straight points.
Team defense picked up in the fourth quarter, as only 19 total points were scored. Mary Washington completely took away Catholic’s three-point shooting for the game’s remaining three minutes.
Martin added a near double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Mary Washington takes on King’s (Pa.) Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Jamie Lynn Roberts Classic.
UMW (10-3): Maddie Shifflett 16, Tory Martin 13, Emily Thompson 10, Molly Sharman 8, Ashley Martin 1, Karissa Highlander 4, Faith St. Clair 2, Totals: 25 8-10 54.
Catholic (9-2): Erin Doherty 13, Sydney Poindexter 13, Erin Thompson 10, Amanda Johnson 9, Megan Stafford 4, Rachel Bussanich 2, Totals: 23 10-15 21.
Halftime: Catholic, 32-39. Three-point basket: UMW 4 (Thompson 2, Shifflett 2), Catholic 5 (Johnson 2, Thompson 2, Doherty). Rebounds: UMW 45 (Martin 8), Catholic 30 (Poindexter 7).
