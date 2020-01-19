FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington swim teams gave a dominating performance against Barton College and Franklin & Marshall College in a tri-meet at Goolrick Natatorium on Saturday.

Julia Gesky (500, 200 freestyle), Carley Vaughn (200, 100 butterfly) and Mary Zagrobelny (200, 100 breaststroke) claimed two individual event victories each as the Eagle women defeated Barton 187–75 and F&M 169–93.

Kolin Hoffman (200 freestyle), Bradley Torrington (200 butterfly) and Thomas Leckrone (100 butterfly) were the top swimmers as the Eagle men topped Barton 182–80 but fell to F&M 154.5–107.5.

The Eagles will host Gettysburg College on Saturday at 1 p.m.

