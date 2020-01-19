FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington swim teams gave a dominating performance against Barton College and Franklin & Marshall College in a tri-meet at Goolrick Natatorium on Saturday.
Julia Gesky (500, 200 freestyle), Carley Vaughn (200, 100 butterfly) and Mary Zagrobelny (200, 100 breaststroke) claimed two individual event victories each as the Eagle women defeated Barton 187–75 and F&M 169–93.
Kolin Hoffman (200 freestyle), Bradley Torrington (200 butterfly) and Thomas Leckrone (100 butterfly) were the top swimmers as the Eagle men topped Barton 182–80 but fell to F&M 154.5–107.5.
The Eagles will host Gettysburg College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.