Eli Carr couldn’t sleep. It was late, and he’d spent much of the evening of Feb. 19 crying and contemplating his plans for the upcoming season.
A chance tackle during a preseason match the previous fall had shattered Carr’s dreams of playing ACC soccer along with his right fibula, and even though he’d skipped the first day of Chancellor tryouts, he typed out a four-word text message to Chargers coach Mike Webb: “Can I call you?’”
To Carr’s surprise, Webb responded almost immediately.
“I told him I wanted to play high school, and asked if he’d have me at the next day of tryouts,” Carr said.
Needless to say, he made the team.
After spending his junior season on the academy circuit with Richmond United, Carr made up for lost time upon returning to the Chargers. With 41 goals, The Free Lance–Star player of the year broke a Chancellor single-season scoring record that stood for 18 years and guided the Chargers to the Class 4 state final, where they dropped a heartbreaker to Charlottesville.
It was exactly the kind of season Mike Krieder envisioned when he made a calculated pitch to his longtime friend and teammate.
“With you on the team, we’re going to be special,” Kreider remembers telling Carr. “We knew we were going to be a good team, but with Eli that was going to be the difference maker. You’re playing with all your friends and guys you’ve grown up with your whole life.
“You have one more year and opportunity to win something we’ve been trying to the past four years.”
With Carr in the fold, an elusive state title seemed at times inevitable. Chancellor (22–1) steamrolled Fredericksburg-area competition, encountering just two deficits prior to regional tournament play.
Carr’s arrival helped two-fold: initially opponents weren’t prepared, leading to some bloated offensive stat lines. Once Chancellor’s secret weapon wasn’t so secret anymore, teams devoted an abundance of resources to contain him, freeing up talented teammates like forward Josh Rasure.
Despite being weighed down at times by two or even three defenders, Carr still managed to achieve liftoff offensively.
“He fires off rockets,” Kreider said. “It’s hard for a keeper to save just because of how fast the ball travels. They don’t have time to react and get down before it’s in the back of the net.”
Shifting from his customary position of center midfielder to striker, Carr drew upon his speed and experience facing some of the country’s elite defenders with Richmond United.
“Going from that to high school is obviously a step down,” he said.
Carr elevated his game even more with the arrival of the postseason, scoring quick goals in victories against Monacan, Hanover and Grafton.
“Before the other team even knew what hit ‘em, they were already on their heels,” Webb said.
After a lengthy recruiting process, Carr signed with Longwood University. Farmville wasn’t his intended destination. An impressive 2017–18 campaign with Richmond United earned Carr a scholarship to Pittsburgh, but that offer fell through following his injury and a subsequent surgery that kept him off the pitch for three months.
But Carr established a strong rapport with Lancers head coach Jon Atkinson, who assured him of the opportunity to make an impact early in his career.
“The program is really building and they’ve got a good class coming in, so it’s really exciting,” he said.
Carr was aware of the school’s scoring record (39, set by Mike Huffman in 2001) from the moment he plotted his return. He went so far as to tabulate how many goals he’d need each game to draw within striking distance.
“It seemed kind of far-fetched,” he said.
Early in the season, Carr found himself pressing in pursuit of the record. He felt selfish fixating on personal goals at the expense of team ones. So he turned his attention to winning every game and enjoying a senior season that almost wasn’t.
Finally, late in Chancellor’s state quarterfinal win over Grafton—Webb’s 500th victory—Carr netted his 40th goal. He’d add another score against Blacksburg in the state semifinals a few days later.
“When I focused on being a team player, the goals just started coming,” he said.
