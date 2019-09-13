Torrey Smith has been preparing for the next phase of his life beyond football, and that time has officially come.
For those of you who have been wondering why things have been quiet, it was my decision https://t.co/SBdnwVgPyZ— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 13, 2019
The Colonial Beach native and Stafford High School graduate announced his retirement on a Twitter video Friday morning.
Smith, 30, spent eight seasons in the NFL. He was part of a Super Bowl winning team with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
The wide receiver was selected by the Ravens out of the University of Maryland in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
“I knew this day would come,” Smith said in the “Dear Football” video. “To be completely honest, I’ve been preparing for it my entire career. You and I both knew the game, for me, wouldn’t last forever. It’s the NFL circle of life and I’m prepared for what’s next.”
Smith spent four seasons in Baltimore before he signed as a free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.
After two years in the Bay Area, he was released by San Francisco and signed with the Eagles. He was dealt to the Carolina Panthers after one season in Philadelphia. Smith played with Carolina in 2018, but was released by the Panthers last month.
Smith was a feared deep threat at the peak of his career. He set career-highs in catches (65) and yards (1,128) with the Ravens in 2013 and followed it up with a career-best 11-touchdown campaign in 2014. But Smith was unable to reach the 40-catch or 700-yard mark after leaving Baltimore.
He had career lows in receptions (17) and yards (190) in 11 games (six starts) last season in Carolina while dealing with a knee injury.
But even as his career slowed, Smith kept pushing off the field. He’s been known for his generosity, business ventures and willingness to speak out on social justice issues. He was named the Ravens’ NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2014.
He opened the Sky Zone indoor trampoline park in Fredericksburg in 2015. He sowed nearly $200,000 of his own funds to get the ball rolling in opening Torrey Smith Rec Park, which debuted earlier this summer in Colonial Beach.
Perhaps the most poignant moment of Smith's playing career came in 2012 when he caught two touchdown passes in the Ravens’ win over the New England Patriots the night after his brother, Tevin Jones, died in a motorcycle accident in Westmoreland County.
“The way he played that night showed the determination and the courage I instilled in him as a child,” his mother Monica Jenkins told The Free Lance-Star days after the game. “He played from his heart and I was really proud of him.”
