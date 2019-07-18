William Richardson offered the discipline of a former Marine and an everyday presence inside Stafford High School.
Those qualities convinced the school to tab Richardson as its next head boys basketball coach. The Stafford County School Board approved his hire on Tuesday night.
Richardson spent the past two seasons guiding Stafford’s junior varsity squad. He succeeds Brett Lively, who stepped down in May after three seasons.
The coaching vacancy drew 15 applicants, four of whom Stafford brought in for interviews. Richardson stood out, even if he wasn’t initially gunning for the job. He oversaw the Indians’ offseason conditioning program, ensuring continuity during a drawn-out hiring process.
“Coach Rich is more about developing the kids’ character and getting them an education,” Stafford Athletic Director Chris Dodd said. “It’s not always going to be about basketball.”
Stafford went 18–7 last season, falling to rival North Stafford in the Region 5D quarterfinals. They return plenty of talent in 2019–20, most notably 6-foot-4 swing man Jacob Duniver.
Richardson wasn’t immediately available for comment.