Abingdon 42, Central—Wise 19

Albemarle 45, Monticello 16

Appomattox 56, Altavista 13

Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7

Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12

Blacksburg 31,

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20

Blue Ridge School 34,

Norfolk Christian School 20

Briar Woods 24, Riverside 23, OT

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7

Brookville 28, William Fleming 0

Buckingham County 57,

Northumberland 30

C.D. Hylton 30, Colgan 8

Central of Lunenburg 32,

Randolph–Henry 12

Centreville 21, Battlefield 12

Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13

Charles City 47, Lancaster 22

Churchland 27,

Booker T. Washington 0

Clarke County 50,

Madison County 13

Collegiate–Richmond 35,

Woodberry Forest 28, OT

Colonial Heights 14,

Meadowbrook 11

Cosby 14, Midlothian 7

Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6

Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20

Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0

E.C. Glass 49, GW–Danville 15

Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7

Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17

Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14

Franklin 60, Surry County 16

Freedom (Woodbridge) 49,

Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 49, Osbourn 12

George Marshall 34, Herndon 0

Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3

Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12

Goochland 35, Amelia County 0

Graham 42, Princeton, W.Va. 6

Greensville County 44,

Park View-South Hill 7

Gretna 67, Nelson County 20

Halifax County 25, Bassett 15

Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18

Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14

Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8

Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7

Indian River 48, Grassfield 27

James Madison 29, Falls Church 0

James Wood 42, Independence 32

John Handley 42, Culpeper 7

Kenston Forest def.

Hampton Roads, forfeit

Lafayette 55, New Kent 2

Lake Braddock 40, Oakton 12

Landstown 41, First Colonial 0

Lee–Davis 35, Hanover 24

Liberty Christian 35,

Jefferson Forest 13

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Kettle Run 29

Loudoun Valley 30,

Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Manchester 49, Huguenot 21

Matoaca 33, Prince George 14

Maury 55, Hermitage 14

Middlesex 24, Northampton 14

Millbrook 42, Fauquier 21

Mount Vernon 45, McLean 12

Nansemond River 30,

King’s Fork High School 13

Narrows 24, Holston 20

Norcom 46, Norview 6

Nottoway 14, Prince Edward 6

Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30

Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14

Page County 58, Bath County 0

Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19

Patrick Henry–Ashland 32,

Atlee 23

Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7

Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12

Potomac Falls 24,

Freedom (South Riding) 7

Richlands 45, Radford 28

Riverheads 49, Skyline 21

Roanoke Catholic 52,

Parry McCluer 6

Salem 41, Christiansburg 13

Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7

South County 54, Annandale 7

South Lakes 40, Wakefield 6

Southampton 48, Brunswick 46

St. Christopher’s 39,

Fork Union Prep 19

Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21,

John Champe 7

Strasburg 69, Rappahannock 0

Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27

Sussex Central 54, Windsor 12

T.C. Williams 35, Fairfax 14

Tallwood 32, Kempsville 0

The Covenant School 62,

Southampton Academy 0

Turner Ashby 42,

Wilson Memorial 21

Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13

Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0

Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7

Warhill 54, Jamestown 7

Warwick 27, Menchville 7

West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8

West Potomac 62,

Lee-Springfield 0

Westfield 53, W.T. Woodson 3

William Monroe 22,

Western Albemarle 15

Woodbridge 23, Potomac 13

York 10, Tabb 7

Yorktown 41, Edison 0

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments