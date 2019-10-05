Abingdon 42, Central—Wise 19
Albemarle 45, Monticello 16
Appomattox 56, Altavista 13
Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7
Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12
Blacksburg 31,
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20
Blue Ridge School 34,
Norfolk Christian School 20
Briar Woods 24, Riverside 23, OT
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7
Brookville 28, William Fleming 0
Buckingham County 57,
Northumberland 30
C.D. Hylton 30, Colgan 8
Central of Lunenburg 32,
Randolph–Henry 12
Centreville 21, Battlefield 12
Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13
Charles City 47, Lancaster 22
Churchland 27,
Booker T. Washington 0
Clarke County 50,
Madison County 13
Collegiate–Richmond 35,
Woodberry Forest 28, OT
Colonial Heights 14,
Meadowbrook 11
Cosby 14, Midlothian 7
Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6
Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20
Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0
E.C. Glass 49, GW–Danville 15
Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7
Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17
Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14
Franklin 60, Surry County 16
Freedom (Woodbridge) 49,
Forest Park 0
Gar-Field 49, Osbourn 12
George Marshall 34, Herndon 0
Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3
Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12
Goochland 35, Amelia County 0
Graham 42, Princeton, W.Va. 6
Greensville County 44,
Park View-South Hill 7
Gretna 67, Nelson County 20
Halifax County 25, Bassett 15
Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18
Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14
Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8
Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7
Indian River 48, Grassfield 27
James Madison 29, Falls Church 0
James Wood 42, Independence 32
John Handley 42, Culpeper 7
Kenston Forest def.
Hampton Roads, forfeit
Lafayette 55, New Kent 2
Lake Braddock 40, Oakton 12
Landstown 41, First Colonial 0
Lee–Davis 35, Hanover 24
Liberty Christian 35,
Jefferson Forest 13
Liberty-Bealeton 40, Kettle Run 29
Loudoun Valley 30,
Heritage (Leesburg) 14
Manchester 49, Huguenot 21
Matoaca 33, Prince George 14
Maury 55, Hermitage 14
Middlesex 24, Northampton 14
Millbrook 42, Fauquier 21
Mount Vernon 45, McLean 12
Nansemond River 30,
King’s Fork High School 13
Narrows 24, Holston 20
Norcom 46, Norview 6
Nottoway 14, Prince Edward 6
Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30
Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14
Page County 58, Bath County 0
Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19
Patrick Henry–Ashland 32,
Atlee 23
Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7
Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12
Potomac Falls 24,
Freedom (South Riding) 7
Richlands 45, Radford 28
Riverheads 49, Skyline 21
Roanoke Catholic 52,
Parry McCluer 6
Salem 41, Christiansburg 13
Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7
South County 54, Annandale 7
South Lakes 40, Wakefield 6
Southampton 48, Brunswick 46
St. Christopher’s 39,
Fork Union Prep 19
Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21,
John Champe 7
Strasburg 69, Rappahannock 0
Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27
Sussex Central 54, Windsor 12
T.C. Williams 35, Fairfax 14
Tallwood 32, Kempsville 0
The Covenant School 62,
Southampton Academy 0
Turner Ashby 42,
Wilson Memorial 21
Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13
Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0
Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7
Warhill 54, Jamestown 7
Warwick 27, Menchville 7
West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8
West Potomac 62,
Lee-Springfield 0
Westfield 53, W.T. Woodson 3
William Monroe 22,
Western Albemarle 15
Woodbridge 23, Potomac 13
York 10, Tabb 7
Yorktown 41, Edison 0
