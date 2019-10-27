WASHINGTON—The rain wasn’t forecast to set in until the early-morning hours Sunday, but the Washington Nationals’ once-buoyant hopes were doused for a second straight time before the stroke of midnight.
Less than 24 hours after arriving home with a giddy 2–0 World Series lead and dreams of a sweep, the Nationals suddenly find themselves facing an uphill battle to win the franchise’s first championship in 95 years.
Saturday’s 8–1 series-shifting Game 4 showed that the momentum had swung squarely back to the favored Houston Astros.
Every postseason produces an unexpected hero, and the Astros may have found theirs in rookie right-hander Jose Urquidy. Houston manager A.J. Hinch tapped Urquidy, who spent time in the minor leagues this season, as his “opener” for what was considered a “bullpen game,” hoping for four solid innings before turning things over to his bullpen.
Instead, Urquidy—who worked more than six innings just once in seven regular-season starts—gave the Astros five innings of two-hit shutout ball, keeping the suddenly tight Nationals batters fits by changing speeds and locations.
He completely outperformed Patrick Corbin, Washington’s $140 million free agent. Corbin allowed four straight first-inning hits that netted the Astros two runs, then allowed a two-run home run to Robinson Chirinos in the fifth.
If the Astros win the series, Jose Altuve is likely to earn MVP honors, but Urquidy’s one-game performance may turn out to be more impactful.
That’s because even though the Nationals took a 2–1 series lead into Saturday night’s game, it was close to a must-win situation for them. Besides regaining home-field advantage (and swagger) and ensuring themselves a trip home, the Astros now have Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke lined up to pitch the remaining games.
Yes, the Nationals beat Cole and Verlander in this series’ first two games, and yes, Verlander is 1–3 in this postseason. But Houston had won Cole’s previous 16 starts before Game 1. And if you can’t solve Urquidy and Houston’s undistinguished bullpen, good luck trying to beat Verlander and/or Cole twice in a week—even if you have Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg in the opposite dugout.
Until Friday night, Nationals manager Dave Martinez seemed to have the magic touch. He had successfully used three of his starting pitchers (Strasburg, Scherzer and Corbin) out of the bullpen at least once, and injury-prone veterans Ryan Zimmerman and Howie Kendrick delivered multiple big hits in Washington’s memorable October.
But sometimes, no matter how well you play them, you run out of cards. Suddenly, Astros manager A.J. Hinch seems to have the edge in what a famous impersonator of another Houston native once dubbed “strategery”.
Was Corbin, who now has a 6.91 postseason ERA, still feeling the effects of Tuesday’s 21-pitch inning in Game 1, his fourth relief appearance this month? Certainly the Astros, known for having one of baseball’s most patient lineups, made Corbin pitch into plate umpire James Hope’s tight strike zone, and punished him when he made mistakes.
Martinez will be rightly second-guessed for using 42-year-old Fernando Rodney for a second straight night instead of the well-rested Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning, when the Nationals were still within striking distance at 4–1. Rodney allowed a single to Michael Brantley before serving up Alex Bregman’s .series-swinging grand slam.
What else can go wrong? Well, catcher Kurt Suzuki is injured. And Juan Soto, a rising star who wore out Cole and Verlander in Houston, has gone 0 for 7 with four strikeouts in two World Series games in D.C.
The Nationals aren’t dead yet, and they have the ability to surprise. They rallied from a 19–31 start simply to make the playoffs, trailed in the wild card game before advancing and won two elimination games against the favored Dodgers in the National League Division Series, including Game 5 in L.A.
But even though the Nationals are still even in this series, it sure feels like they’re trailing. And that’s a soggy thought.
