Amid a tsunami of devastation
and mismanagement has come a tiny trickle of encouraging news.
Coronavirus deaths keep rising, but thanks in part to social distancing practices and diligence, the projected toll has been reduced by 25 percent. The number of positive cases in hotspots like New York and California are leveling off and, in some cases, even declining slightly.
While our hearts still break for those who have lost loved ones and are separated from ailing relatives, this trend tells us we can beat this insidious enemy. Any bit of optimism must be tempered, though, with renewed discipline and pragmatism.
It’s hardly surprising, then, that Major League Baseball is discussing ways to salvage as much of its virus-delayed season as possible. Like any major corporation, it’s losing millions of dollars daily that it’s urgent to recoup. And as we’ve discussed here often in the past few weeks, sports are truly important only as a commonly enjoyed distraction from our problems.
News leaked on Monday that MLB is mulling a resumption of play next month exclusively in the Phoenix area. Fans would be prohibited, and players, coaches, umpires and game personnel would be quarantined and tested regularly. The lost ticket and concession revenue would be tempered by TV broadcast rights.
Good ideas are needed in unprecedented times, and we shouldn’t criticize baseball officials for thinking outside the box (or inside a metaphorical bubble, in this case).
But this one should be scrapped, or at least postponed. Putting aside the fact that many games would be played in 100-degree-plus heat, it’s just too soon.
It many sound counterintuitive, but the best argument against the proposal is the fact that social distancing is apparently working. By most accounts, the vast majority of Americans have not contracted the virus because they are avoiding contact with each other.
That means they’re still vulnerable. Amassing roughly 1,000 players in one central location to interact daily is risky enough—especially with a false negative test rate of at least 20 percent.
Add hundreds more team personnel, umps and stadium workers—many of them more susceptible to contracting the virus—and you’ve raised the danger exponentially. One positive case could leave to hundreds more and a second wave of infection—and ultimately, the cancellation of the entire season.
Health experts have warned us that this virus isn’t going away any time soon. In fact, a premature rush to “normalcy” could completely undermine the good we’ve done as a society by sacrificing our freedoms (and in many cases, our livelihoods and paychecks) for the past month.
Look, we all miss sports. We miss watching games where we don’t know the outcomes beforehand. We miss debating whether the coach should have run the ball on third down or how the officials missed that obvious holding penalty. We’re getting more and more nostalgic for our accustomed lives.
No one wants that more than the athletes themselves, whose routines have been upended as much as anyone’s who doesn’t spend their days or nights in a hospital.
But one of the best lessons sports can teach us is patience and perseverance. Virginia’s basketball team had to wait an entire year after an embarrassing NCAA tournament loss to cut down the nets. Ted Williams and Willie Mays lost prime seasons to World War II; Muhammad Ali was stripped of his heavyweight title and banned from boxing for three years for his Vietnam War defiance. They all did OK.
Sports will return, and we’ll enjoy them again—maybe more than ever. When? No one knows.
But while baseball is wise to consider it’s option, the only curve we should be concerned about at the moment is the one we’re trying to flatten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.