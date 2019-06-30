Attention spans get short as the temperature rises, so we’ll keep everything short and sweet today.
As they seek their second straight World Cup title this week, the U.S. women’s soccer team has it all wrong in asking for equal pay. Compared to the American men (who missed last year’s World Cup), they deserve more. Much more.
NBA free agency has arrived, and the L.A. Lakers are reportedly seeking a third superstar to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But since those three players will consume almost all of the team’s salary cap, the Lakers should also invest in the best medical staff money can buy, because one injury could derail their whole 2019–20 season.
As predicted here recently, the two D.C. teams with the best immediate chances of becoming champions are the Mystics and D.C. United. Bringing in Elena Della Donne has made the Mystics arguably the WNBA’s best team, and Wayne Rooney has been better than advertised. They rank with Max Scherzer and Alex Ovechkin in terms of impact for their respective teams.
Credit the Washington Nationals for going 18–8 in June (mostly against inferior opponents) and climbing back into the National League wild card race. Scherzer, baseball’s best pitcher at the moment, had a lot to do with that. But until they resolve their season-long bullpen issues and become more competitive against the league’s elite, their chances remain murky at best.
Speaking of their future, their hopes beyond 2019 still rely directly on re-signing Anthony Rendon. Watching Jordan Zimmermann, Ian Desmond and Bryce Harper walk away as free agents in recent years hasn’t been fatal, but the loss of their most consistent bat (Rendon) could be crippling, both on the field and in terms of alienating fans.
Major League Baseball undoubtedly won over some new fans in London when the Yankees and Red Sox combined for 50 runs in two games, outscoring many of the NFL teams that cross the pond to play. The Brits’ interest may wane, though, when they find out about the Orioles, Tigers, Marlins and Royals (not the British Royals).
As important as Rendon is to the Nats, Trent Williams is even more crucial to D.C.’s NFL franchise. Jay Gruden needs to be just as concerned with satisfying Williams’ grievances with his team’s medical staff as he is preparing rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whose chance of failure rises exponentially without Williams protecting his blind side.
As Wimbledon begins, it’s a treat watching 30-somethings Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus and Serena Williams continue to play at championship level. But all are closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, and if new stars don’t arise (particularly on the men’s side), tennis will see a huge dip in ratings when they retire.
Finally, Thursday brings the July 4 holiday and the annual hot dog eating contest. It’s not really a sport, and I’m glad I won’t be there—and even more thankful I won’t be around the competitors the next day, since what goes in must come out.