WASHINGTON—Karma sometimes takes years to catch up with you. Sometimes it doesn’t get there at all.
Ryan Zimmerman stuck around long enough to see some redemption.
The Washington Nationals, a franchise that had endured more than its share of October heartbreak, finally caught a break Tuesday night. They rallied past the Milwaukee Brewers for an improbable 4-3 victory in the National League wild-card game.
Zimmerman, the face of the franchise and the team’s first draft pick in 2005, had experienced four previous division series defeats—some in excruciating fashion.
But he and his team may be more resilient than ever in the post-Bryce Harper era, and the baseball gods rewarded them both.
Zimmerman was smack dab in the middle of the Nationals’ three-run eighth-inning rally with a pinch-hit, broken-bat single that landed in short center field. Two batters later, 20-year-old Juan Soto drilled a bases-loaded single to right that should have merely tied the game.
Instead, after almost a decade of bad breaks, the Nationals got one to go in their favor. Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham misplayed the ball, and all three runners dashed home—sending Washington into the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, which opens Thursday in Los Angeles.
It certainly looked like the Nationals were bound for more playoff disappointment after NLDS losses in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Max Scherzer, whom manager Dave Martinez chose over Stephen Strasburg to start the win-or-stay-home game, struggled early—just as he had done since coming off the Injured List in August.
Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and potential hall of famer—but a man with a 4-5 career postseason record who has never quite recovered his form since his back discomfort.
Miffed when plate umpire Mike Everitt awarded Grisham first base on a borderline 3-2 pitch, Scherzer seemed to lose concentration for a moment in the first inning. Yasmani Grandal deposited his next pitch just over the right field wall and into the Nationals’ bullpen for a 2-0 lead.
One inning later, Eric Thames made it 3-0, and things looked bleak.
But they also looked bad in May, when the Nationals were 19-31 and everyone was calling for Martinez’s head. He kept that head, and his jovial, easy-going manner resonated with a club that seemed to be glad to be out of the massive shadow cast by Harper, who left via free agency for Philadelphia last winter.
Martinez was fortunate that Scherzer steadied the ship after the second inning Tuesday, and that Strasburg followed him in the sixth inning with three dominant frames to earn the win. And it never hurts to have a little luck, especially if it’s overdue.
It’s just one win, and it doesn’t get the Nationals any deeper in the playoffs than they were in their previous four tries. They probably won’t have Scherzer or Strasburg, their two best starters, available until they return home for Sunday’s Game 3 of the best-of-five NLDS.
But it does remove a hug albatross from around their collective necks.
Speaking of necks, Martinez was cultivating a playoff beard during his team’s eight-game win streak to end the regular season, which earned the Nationals the home-field edge for Tuesday’s game.
But when he showed up to meet with reporters before the game, his facial growth was more modest. What gives?
“The guard on my clipper was off on one side, and I just went, ‘Oh, no,’ “ Martinez said with a sheepish grin. “ … Let’s see what happens today.”
After the Nationals survived a close shave (for once), expect their manager to be clean-shaven for as long as the ride lasts.
