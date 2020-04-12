ON THEIR FIRST date in 1960, the future Carol “Bunny” Burkett accompanied her boyfriend Murium to Old Dominion Speedway in Manassas. Fascinated by the speed of the cars, the 15-year-old declared she wanted to try her hand at drag racing.
“Girls can’t drive,” “Moe” Burkett reportedly scoffed.
“Suppose you teach me?” she answered.
So he did, taking her to paved areas of nearby under-construction Dulles International Airport. Little did Moe Burnett—or anyone else for that matter—realize what he was about to unleash on the racing world.
Over the next half-century, Bunny Burnett became a regional celebrity and a pioneering female drag racing champion. The longtime Spotsylvania County resident overcame a horrific, life-threatening crash in 1995 and twice survived cancer before dying last weekend at age 74.
“She was a local icon,” said Travis Waterman, who worked on her race crew for nearly 20 years. “She was definitely one of the golden girls.”
Shirley Muldowney may have been more famous nationally, but Burnett carved out a niche in the mid-Atlantic Region. She won the 1986 Alcohol Funny Car world championship in the second-tier International Hot Road Association. That same year, she won a race in the top-level National Hot Road Association in Maple Grove, Pa., a feat no other woman matched until 2008.
She competed in all all-female East Coast circuit called Miss America of Drag Racing, but also left the guys in the dust at times.
“She wasn’t really accepted at first,” Waterman said. “But when she proved she could drive, win and dominate, they had to accept her. From the ’70s on, she dominated. She was unstoppable.”
As successful as Burkett was on the track, her legion of fans loved her more for her personality and life story.
Born into extreme poverty in West Virginia, abandoned by her biological father at age 18 months, she moved to Virginia as a young girl and married Moe Burkett just after turning 16. Blonde and attractive, with a bubbly personality, she earned the nickname “Bunny” while working as a hostess at a Playboy club in Baltimore and raising two daughters.
But while trophies and fame proved you could take the girl out of West Virginia, you couldn’t take West Virginia out of the girl.
“At the track, in front of her fans, she was the perfect, bubbly ‘Miss Bunny,’ ” Waterman said. “After the races, she would stay until 2 or 3 a.m. We wanted to put the car away. But she would wait for every kid or fan who wanted to say ‘Hi!’ or get an autograph.
“At home, she was a back woods, redneck West Virginia girl. She’d say something, and you’d think, ‘Where the heck did that come from?’ She’d say, ‘I’m just wound crooked.’ But she was never one to hurt anyone’s feelings.”
She experienced her share of pain, though, never more so than in the summer of 1995.
She was racing at Beaver Springs (Pa.) Dragway when her Dodge Avenger tangled with Carl Ruth’s car. Burkett’s car turned sideways, plowed through a field and into a forest, leaving her with two fractured vertebrae, broken legs, a broken wrist and a hairline fracture of her skull.
It took emergency personnel 25 minutes to free her from the wreckage, and she spent three weeks in a coma—during which fans flooded her hospital with bouquets.
“I died three times that day; once on the stretcher and twice more in the helicopter on the way to the trauma center, but they were able to bring me back each time,” Burkett told Drag Illustrated in a 2015 feature story. “When I finally woke up and saw all the flowers, I somehow thought I was at my own funeral.”
It took her nearly a year to walk again and two years to resume racing. Her career as a championship contender was effectively over, but she continued to race until age 70 in 2015, despite having to be helped into and out of the car. And she gained even more fans along the way.
“I never dreamed that when I first started racing on that little rinky dink track in Manassas, Virginia, in 1965 that I would still be here 48 years later,” Burkett said in a 2013 magazine interview. “But the fact that I have been able to stay in the sport with the amount of money and all that has to be spent today and still be here today—I never dreamed I would get to do this.”
