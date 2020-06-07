INCOMPLETIONS aren’t the worst thing in football. They’re not productive, but they rarely end a drive, and they often give you a chance to try again.
The NFL’s belated response to the protests following George Lloyd’s death at the hands (or knee) of a former Minneapolis police officer represents a step forward for a league that has been consistently behind the chains. It took a unexpected video produced by nearly a dozen of the league’s African-American stars to spur Roger Goodell into action.
It’s good that the commissioner expressly condemned racism in a video posted on Friday. It’s encouraging that he actually spoke the words “black lives matter.”
And it was even more important that he admitted the NFL was wrong in not listening to complaints from many of its players for the past several years.
But it was an incomplete mea culpa, because Goodell didn’t mention Colin Kaepernick’s name.
You remember Kaepernick, don’t you? (There are many in the NFL’s upper echelons apparently hope you don’t.)
Kaepernick is the quarterback who led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, but he is better known for kneeling during the pregame national anthem to protest police mistreatment of minorities. You know, the same topic that has caused hundreds of thousands of overwhelmingly peaceful protesters to hit the streets around the world in the nearly two weeks since Floyd’s death.
Acknowledging the need to address that vital topic without mentioning Kaepernick is like making a documentary on rock and roll that ignores Elvis Presley.
They say a prophet is never appreciated in his own time, and the NFL didn’t seem nearly as interested in 2016 when Kaepernick first began kneeling. Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump labeled him and others who followed his lead “SOBs,” perhaps intentionally missing the point by claiming that they were disrespecting the American flag rather than bringing attention to systemic abuse.
NFL owners—several of whom donated to Trump’s campaign—soon rushed through a rule banning players from kneeling during the anthem, only to retract it.
But the misconception still lingers, as witnessed by Drew Brees’ quote last week that he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” Faced with heavy criticism from teammates and others, Brees quickly apologized on social media.
Still, Brees’ assertion—and Kaepernick’s continued unemployment—prove that the NFL’s quest for social justice isn’t exactly in two-minute-drill mode.
Kaepernick last played in an NFL game on Jan. 1, 2017, when the 49ers completed a 2–14 season. It’s hard to dispute the fact that he’s been blackballed from the league for advocating the very topic that the NFL now claims to embrace.
At 32, after three years of rust, there’s no guarantee Kaepernick will ever approach his form of the 2012 season, when he looked like a beta version of Lamar Jackson. But you’d find few honest talent evaluators who believe that he’s not better than most teams’ backups.
Many have suggested that the Minnesota
Vikings should sign Kaepernick as Kirk Cousins’ understudy, both to improve their on-field fortunes and to make a statement in the same city where Lloyd died.
It’s possible that Kaepernick wouldn’t settle for second-string money, but we won’t know until someone asks him. The last time he ventured an opinion, he was pretty much on target.
