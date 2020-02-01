PATIENCE, WE’RE TOLD, is a virtue. Keep plugging and good things will happen.
That’s been true in the sports world recently. The long-suffering Washington Capitals finally broke through and won the Stanley Cup title in 2018 (followed a year later by the first-time champion St. Louis Blues). Also in 2019, Virginia’s basketball program and Washington’s Mystics and Nationals hoisted trophies to end long droughts.
Which brings us to Andy Reid.
Anyone who knows football knows Andy Reid. Almost everyone likes Andy Reid. And the guess here is that most people outside the Bay Area are rooting for Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
No NFL head coach—not even Bill Belichick—has a longer continuous tenure than Reid, who led the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999–2012 before joining the Chiefs in 2013. And no coach has won more games (regular season and postseason) than Reid’s 221 without claiming the Lombardi Trophy.
People dress up their babies at Halloween to look like Reid, complete with fake bushy mustache. He became an even more sympathetic figure in 2012 when he son, Garrett, died of a heroin overdose. The Eagles fired Andy Reid four months later following a 4–12 season.
Rather than taking a year off to grieve, as friends advised him to do, Reid joined the Chiefs less than a week later. On Sunday, he has a chance to lead them to their first Super Bowl title in half a century—and the first of his 21-year head coaching career.
It says here that he’ll do it, thanks not only to the NFL’s most potent offense but an improved defense that can negate the 49ers’ best plan of attack.
Reid deserves plenty of credit for developing Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, into an offensive force. Mahomes and the Chiefs shrugged off an early 24–0 deficit against Houston in the AFC divisional playoffs and still won by 20 points. That shows just how explosive they can be, and they should put up points against the 49ers’ fearsome defense in Miami.
What bodes even better for success on Sunday was their defensive performance in the AFC championship game against Tennessee two weeks ago.
The Titans’ Derrick Henry had shredded defending Belichick’s Super Bowl champion Patriots and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens for a combined 377 yards rushing in two previous playoff victories. Kansas City’s much-maligned defense held Henry to a mostly ineffective 69 yards on 19 carries.
That shifted the onus to Ryan Tannehill, arguably the NFL’s most pleasant surprise this year. Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, but the Chiefs prevailed, 35–24.
It’s easy to see a similar strategy against the 49ers. Raheem Mostert was the out-of-nowhere hero in San Francisco’s 37–20 NFC championship win over Green Bay, running for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo undoubtedly will gear his defense to slow Mostert (more easily said than done).
If the Chiefs succeed, that means Jimmy Garoppolo will have to earn his keep. He’s managed to win two playoff games while throwing a combined 27 passes; Mahomes often exceeds that in half a game.
Garoppolo is clearly capable; he threw four touchdown passes in three different regular-season games (twice against Arizona). And he has arguably the league’s best tight end in George Kittle (whose matchup with Tyrann Mathieu will be worth watching). But Garoppolo also threw 13 interceptions, more than any quarterback whose team made the playoffs.
Reid would love to turn the Super Bowl into a duel between Mahomes and Garoppolo, even if the 49ers’ relentless pass rush keeps Mahomes on the run. Mahomes is as good at improvising as any quarterback going, and he’ll need to be at the top of his game to survive.
The guess here is that he succeeds, 31–24, and gives Reid that long-awaited trip to the top.
