WHEN ALEX Ovechkin jubilantly hoisted the Stanley Cup last June, it ended a 26-year title drought for Washington’s four most prominent professional sports teams.
With most of his Capitals teammates returning—and with Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer and John Wall in town—it seemed unlikely that D.C. fans would have to wait another quarter-century to celebrate again.
But the defending champion Capitals were unceremoniously ousted in the first round of this year’s playoffs by the younger, hungrier Carolina Hurricanes. Less than 24 hours after their Game 7 loss, Washington’s NFL team drafted its latest quarterback of the future in Dwayne Haskins.
So it raises the question: Which (if any) of Washington’s four major men’s pro teams is likeliest to win a championship first?
(Truth be told, the Mystics probably have a better chance than any of their Y–chromosome brethren. Coming off their first trip to the WNBA finals, they have Elena Della Donne in her prime, along with Kristi Tolliver. And reigning MVP Brianna Stewart will miss the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
And Wayne Rooney’s arrival has rejuvenated D.C. United, which leads a weak MLS Eastern Conference and has aspirations of its first championship since 2004.)
But for today’s purposes, let’s stick to the guys and the four major sports. And first, we’ll eliminate the Wizards.
They have no general manager at the moment. And Wall, who’s scheduled to make $37.8 million in 2019–20, may not play thanks to a ruptured Achilles. This is a franchise in complete rebuild mode that won’t contend soon, even if it lucks into drafting Zion Williamson.
Dan Snyder’s NFL team always seems to do better in the offseason than when the games count, and this week was no exception. On paper, at least, Washington had a productive draft. It got Haskins at No. 15 without having to trade up, and snagged pass-rusher deluxe Montez Sweat late in the first round after concerns about a heart condition caused his stock to drop.
Later, Doug Williams drafted a couple of much-needed receivers in Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon, then added Bryce Love (a former Heisman runner-up who’s recovering from an ACL tear) and Jimmy Moreland, an undersized but productive cornerback from James Madison. If most of those guys pan out, the team will be much improved.
But that doesn’t ensure success any time soon. Reports say Haskins wasn’t coach Jay Gruden’s preference, and he’ll endure some growing pains. Gruden has to be on the hot seat after making the playoffs once in his first five years. If he doesn’t make it this fall—and it will take a lot of good fortune to do so—the notoriously impatient Snyder may make a change, possibly setting the franchise back yet again.
So what about the Nationals? Even without Harper, they have a strong young nucleus of Juan Soto, Victor Robles and newly promoted Carter Kieboom, who homered in his major league début. And they’re hopeful of re-signing their best offensive player, Anthony Rendon, before he hits free agency.
But the bullpen stinks. And no team wins without strong relief pitching.
On Saturday, Stephen Strasburg struck out nine Padres and left after seven innings tied 2–2. The game went to the 10th, and San Diego scored six times off Wander Siero and Justin Miller. That’s not even counting Trevor Rosenthal, who allowed three runs in one inning of relief last week—and actually lowered his ERA to 36.00.
And it’s not as if the starting pitching is stellar, either. Scherzer is 1–3 with a 4.12 ERA; Strasburg’s ERA is 3.82, Annibal Sanchez’s is 6.00, and Jeremy Hellickson got rocked Sunday. Unless Dave Martinez—whose handling of the bullpen has been questionable—finds some answers, the Nationals aren’t winning anything anytime soon.
Which brings us back to the Capitals.
They’re likely to keep their nucleus intact for at least one more season, before Nick Backstrom and Braden Holtby become unrestricted free agents. They’ve proven they can win, although this year’s early exit makes last year’s title look more like the exception than the rule. Todd Reirden looked a bit overwhelmed at times in his first season as a head coach, suggesting that it might have been smarter to being back Barry Trotz than Donovan Smith–Pelly.
Ovechkin will be 34 before next season starts, which means 2019–20 is the Capitals’ last best chance to add a second Cup before the roster must be tweaked (if not overhauled). The pressure will be on like never before.
If the Caps can’t deliver, D.C. fans will have to be patient—or go all-in on the Mystics.