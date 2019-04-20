WASHINGTON—Defending a championship actually requires some defense, even for a team as offensively adept as the Washington Capitals.
And while their goal-scoring prowess was evident in Saturday night’s 6–0 romp over the Carolina Hurricanes in the pivotal fifth game of their first-round series, it was a stifling penalty kill that bodes well for their chances of repeating.
Thanks to Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals have earned a reputation as one of the NHL’s most dangerous power play offenses. It showed with two first-period goals in Game 1 of this series—and two more (plus a successful penalty shot) in the third period Saturday.
When it comes to killing off penalties, though, the Capitals traditionally have been less than stellar. Only five teams allowed more regular-season power-play goals in 2018–19 than Washington, which ranked 24th in the 31-team NHL in penalty-kill percentage (.789). Opponents actually scored more extra-man goals (55) than the Capitals managed (49).
Saturday night’s second period severely tested the Capitals’ resolve, as well as their penalty kill. Three times, the Hurricanes had a man advantage for a full two minutes while trailing just 1–0.
First came a high-sticking call against Evgeny Kuznetsov 4:18 into the period. Less than three minutes later, John Carlson was whistled for goaltender interference, even though he was checked into Petr Mrazek. Finally, rookie Jonas Siegenthaler was sent off for a hook with 7:58 left in the period.
Thanks to those six minutes of power play, the Hurricanes earned a 15–7 edge in shots on goal in the period. But they couldn’t beat Braden Holtby, and actually got outscored 2–0 in the middle frame.
A solid defense sparked by John Carlson, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen ensured Carolina barely challenged Holtby on its first two power plays. The Hurricanes were more effective on the third, but Holtby was up to the challenge, turning away several quality scoring chances.
That clearly deflated the playoff neophyte Hurricanes, who had dominated the Capitals on home ice in Game 3 and then showed unexpected resiliency in squaring the series on Thursday.
Barely 20 seconds after Washington’s third successful penalty kill, Ovechkin took possession at center ice and threaded a perfect pass to Backstrom, who beat Mrazek high for his second goal of the night (and fifth of the playoffs).
Less than two minutes later, the Capitals’ captain fed Brett Connolly for his third assist and a 3–0 lead that seemed even larger, given Washington’s defensive prowess on the night. And when Tom Wilson tapped in a rebound for a power play goal 1:04 into the third period, the referees undoubtedly considered stopping the game early on a technical knockout.
Through five games, the Capitals have now killed off 22 of 25 penalties (88 percent). That’s a number that’s more important than usual, because Washington figures to be without T.J. Oshie, who was injured in Thursday’s Game 4 loss, for the rest of the postseason.
The Capitals also have gotten little production in these playoffs from Kuznetsov, who led the league with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in the 2018 postseason. Kuznetsov registered his fourth assist of the series Saturday night, but has yet to find the net himself. Yet Washington is 60 minutes away from advancing.
Even though the Capitals brought back almost all of the roster that ended 44 years of frustration, their quest to repeat may take a different path. This year’s path may involve more bruises and resolve. It certainly didn’t hurt to have a blue-collar veteran like Devante Smith–Pelly (the unsung hero of last year’s playoffs) to replace Oshie.
Despite Saturday’s blowout, this series isn’t yet over; neither team has won on the road yet. And even if the Capitals advance, they face even stiffer challenges ahead.
Still, after a couple of subpar performances, the Capitals showed a new facet of their game Saturday, one that should serve them well: a defense that doesn’t rest.