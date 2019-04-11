WASHINGTON—Almost before the parade and the Stanley Cup keg stands began, the Washington Capitals made it their No. 1 off-season priority to re-sign John Carlson.
The Capitals gave Carlson an eight-year, $64 million contract before he had a chance to hit free agency. Among NHL defensemen, only Nashville’s P.K. Subban has a higher annual salary ($9 million).
Besides being in the prime of his career at age 29, Carlson’s one of the NHL’s top offensive defensemen—and he fits perfectly with Washington’s preferred style of play. That was evident Thursday night the Capitals opened their Stanley Cup title defense with a 4-2 win over Carolina.
Yes, the Capitals rely on goalie Braden Holtby, whose .929 playoff save percentage is third-best in NHL history. Holtby rescued his team countless times last spring on its Cup journey with some of the most memorable stops in recent postseason history. And Nicklas Backstrom scored twice and blocked a couple of late Carolina shots.
But of the 16 teams that made the playoffs, only two (San Jose and Toronto) allowed more regular-season goals than Washington’s 249. Despite that number, the Capitals won their fourth straight Metropolitan Division title.
They prefer a free-wheeling style, and Carlson provides offense from the back line. After setting a franchise record for defensemen with 20 points in 2018 playoffs, Carlson ranked fourth among all NHL back-liners with a career-high 70 regular-season points (13 goals, 57 assists) this season.
More than half of those points (11 goals, 25 assists) came on the power play, where Carlson is a fixture at the blue line. And Washington scored on both of its first-period extra-man opportunities Thursday night, with Carlson earning an assist each time.
“John just continues to get better and better,” coach Todd Reirden said. “His minutes are always at the top for us. He plays in all the key situations.
“… He’s integral to our power play, getting things set up and distributing the puck. And he has that heavy shot element when the opponent takes away everything else.”
Maybe that’s why the Capitals didn’t panic after taking nearly eight minutes to register their first shot on goal Thursday night. They still led 3-0 after one period—and hung on despite being outshot 29-16 on the night.
Carlson earned his pay on defense as well, blocking a key shot late in the third period after Carolina had pulled within 3-2 and helping kill off a 6-on-4 situation until Lars Eller clinched the win with an empty-net goal with 37 seconds remaining.
“It was a good lesson from our standpoint,” Carlson said. “These things happen, and they’re not going to give us anything.”
It was a strong first step in the Stanley Cup defense for both Carlson and the Capitals, who brought back almost every key member of the title-winning team. (Coach Barry Trotz left for the New York Islanders—and a potential juicy second-round matchup. And last year’s unexpected hero, Devante Smith-Pelly, was waived and eventually sent to the minors.)
General manager Brian MacLellan clearly subscribes to the if-it-ain’t-broke, don’t-fix-it approach, especially with most of his stars on the back end of their most productive seasons.
Three teams had better regular-season records than Washington, and the Presidents Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning look like a formidable potential hurdle in the Eastern Conference finals. Still, MacLellan is betting than his club’s playoff experience and swagger will pay off this spring.
As long as he has veterans like Carlson on hand, he has a chance.