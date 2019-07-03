WHETHER or not you like tanks in the streets, be thankful today that you live in a country where that can happen—and where you have the freedom to choose to attend, to avoid it or to protest.
Freedom is what July 4 is all about, and that quality extends to the sports arena as well.
Freedom means that Megan Rapinoe can dye her hair pink and express her personal opinions—and deal with the consequences of doing so. If you’re an American patriot, be thankful for the fact that she’s talented enough to lead the U.S. women’s soccer team into the World Cup semifinals—and that her teammates were resilient enough to beat England without her.
Freedom means Anthony Rendon can choose not to attend next week’s All-Star Game in Cleveland to rest his nagging injuries—even after his overdue first selection. It also means he can choose to leave the Washington Nationals after the season if they insist on deferring payment on their biggest contract offers—or if he simply thinks he’ll be happier and have a better chance to win a championship elsewhere.
Freedom is why the Potomac Nationals can move to Fredericksburg next season—if they can get their stadium built on time.
Even though he worked mainly in Canada last season, Kawhi Leonard is an American citizen who enjoys the freedom to select where he wants to play basketball next. He’s also free to take his time making that decision, even if fans in Toronto, Los Angeles and the rest of the world are far more impatient.
Freedom allowed three of the stars of Virginia’s NCAA national championship basketball team (De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome) to turn pro early and chase their next dream. Cavalier fans who are unaccustomed to premature departures may be a bit sad, but they should also be eternally grateful, (Same with Hokie fans regarding Buzz Williams, who cashed in on his success at Virginia Tech and will earn far more money closer to home at Texas A&M.)
Freedom means Daniel Snyder can run his NFL franchise like a Ponzi scheme if he chooses, charging his long-suffering fans premium prices while putting an inferior product on the field for two decades. And it means those supporters can withhold their time and money (as an increasing number of them are doing).
Freedom means girls can play sports with boys, if they’re good and tough enough, as was former Little League star Mo’nae Davis (who’s now playing softball at Hampton University).
It means athletes can walk away from the sports that made them rich and famous, as several young NFL stars have done in the wake of alarming concussion reports. And it means the vast majority can continue to play, hopefully understanding the long-term personal risks they’re undertaking.
And it means that fans are free to watch any sport they want (assuming they can afford tickets and/or cable fees). They can cheer for the athletes and teams of their choice, and root against anyone.
But keep it civil, please; remember, they’re just games. And the fact that we can spend so much time, energy and disposable income on diversions is one of our greatest freedoms of all.