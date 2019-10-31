BEFORE HIS champagne-soaked uniform dried Thursday morning, Anthony Rendon officially became a free agent. Stephen Strasburg now can opt out of his contract. That’s the sobering news.
They’re certainly free to sign elsewhere. But if they do, they’ll have an awfully hard time convincing anyone that they’re not doing so for completely financial reasons. That’s because their current employer, the Washington Nationals, has a couple of things money can’t buy: a World Series trophy and chemistry.
To be clear, you have to pay to win. And the Lerner family has, in the past decade, stroked massive checks to sign free agents and retain their own stars: $210 million to Max Scherzer, $175 million to Strasburg, $140 million to Patrick Corbin, $126 million each to Ryan Zimmerman and Jayson Werth. (Some of that money was deferred, but that’s a topic for another day.)
Still, there are plenty of teams with massive payrolls, losing records and poor clubhouse morale.
Spend eight months working, traveling, competing and essentially living with a few dozen people, and petty conflicts are sure to arise—especially when you’re 19–31. But if these world champion Nationals held any grudges against each other, they did a remarkable job of hiding them.
The euphoric celebration on the Minute Maid Park field after the final out of Wednesday night’s series-clinching 6–2 Game 7 win over the Houston Astros marked the culmination of a remarkable season in which the Nationals won less often than in some years past, but definitely enjoyed themselves (and each other) more.
Yes, stellar pitching by Strasburg, Scherzer, Corbin and Anibal Sánchez had a lot to do with it. So did the metronomic consistency of Rendon, the emerging brilliance of Juan Soto and Victor Robles and the unexpected contributions from veterans like Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton, among others.
In a sport that’s getting younger and relies more heavily than ever on analytics, the veteran Nationals’ unexpected October surge may make other teams rethink their strategies.
But these Nationals also ended years of postseason frustration largely because they enjoyed the journey.
General manager Mike Rizzo made several in-season moves that bolstered a talented but underachieving roster. He upgraded a horrendous bullpen at the trade deadline and re-signed infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, who started Games 6 and 7 of the World Series, after he was cast off by the Texas Rangers.
But who could have guessed that arguably their most important pickup would be a veteran backup outfielder who would earn only 188 regular-season at-bats and get one postseason hit?
Gerardo Parra’s real contribution came in the clubhouse, where he mentored Soto and Robles. And his infectious “Baby Shark” walkup music became a phenomenon that energized both his team and a fan base that had dwindled from recent years.
“I told him, ‘I don’t care if you’re 2 for 100. I need you to bring energy every day,’ “ manager Dave Martinez said of Parra during the playoffs.
That enthusiasm spread to home run dugout dances, uncomfortably long hugs and an odd ritual in which Kendrick and Eaton would sit beside each other on the bench and pantomime shifting a car’s gears after a big hit. All of that loosened up usually stoic home-grown veterans like Strasburg and Zimmerman, who enjoyed the most productive postseasons of their careers (and smiled a lot more).
Which brings us to the elephant that’s no longer in the room: Bryce Harper.
Harper is unquestionably a superior talent, but there’s little doubt he sucked most of the air out of the Nationals’ clubhouse—especially in 2018, as his free agency approached.
Harper said all the right things about wanting to stay, but it was clear that he wanted a record contract—and the rival Philadelphia Phillies gave him $330 million. (Even that mark didn’t last long, though; the Angels committed $426 million to Mike Trout a few months later. And Harper had a Freudian slip at his introductory press conference, speaking of “bringing a title back to D.C.)
They did it, and it can now be said: the Nationals are officially better without Harper. They are looser and more versatile. On opening day, without mentioning Harper by name, his former teammates talked about how “everyone is equal” in the clubhouse.
Now comes the hard part for Rizzo. The Nationals could defend their title with a virtually intact roster next year, but the team must decide on appropriate roles and salaries for veterans like Zimmerman and Kendrick. Zimmerman could choose this as a fitting time to retire, although he has said he plans to keep playing.
And it’s Rendon’s and Strasburg’s turns to test the market. Like Harper, both are represented by Scott Boras, who likes to squeeze every penny for his clients.
Rendon’s contract will top $200 million. Strasburg’s will be shorter, but also expensive. Coming off their best seasons, they’ve earned the right to cash in. But it’s hard to image them getting more bang (or satisfaction) for their megabucks anywhere else.
