IF THE PAST few weeks has proven anything, it’s that sports aren’t all that important.
But they are useful.
In normal times, they’re a diversion from the daily grind. In these decidedly unique times where the only ongoing competition is against an invisible, insidious enemy, they’re a necessary escape from daily boredom and mounting bad news. Watching replays of memorable past NCAA tournament games—even if you know who’s going to win—can bring a smile.
No one better grasps the concept of making something out of nothing than the NFL. For all its faults (and there are many), America’s most popular league has managed to make itself relevant in every month of the year. The annual combine, the draft—even the announcement of the following season’s schedule—are all must-see events for some fans.
And for the past three weeks, while other leagues were understandably canceling and postponing events, the NFL has been the only real source of consistent sports news.
Like many people of retirement age, Tom Brady chose to head south to Florida, ending a two-decade relationship with the New England Patriots to become a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. That would have been huge news anyway; without baseball or the NCAA tournament, it became the month’s biggest story.
Brady’s move was part of a quarterback carousel that’s still turning: Philip Rivers to Indianapolis, Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina, Kyle Allen to D.C., Marcus Mariota to Las Vegas. Still looking for new homes are former No. 1 overall draft picks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.
Next up is the annual NFL draft, which will proceed as scheduled April 23–25, albeit in virtual form. Potential first-round picks like Chancellor High School graduate Yetur Gross–Matos will learn the identity their new employers at their family’s homes instead of gathering for the scheduled pomp and circumstance in Las Vegas.
And that’s appropriate. With people around the world dealing with suffering and loss, it would be unseemly to do too much public celebration.
Still, if the event can be held with proper respect and restraint, it can serve a useful purpose for stir-crazy fans who are clamoring for something positive. Debating whether Washington should draft Chase Young second overall or try to parlay the pick into a bounty of depth-boosting selections can give us an escape from the skyrocketing coronavirus numbers and the monotony of self-quarantine.
My only complaint is commissioner Roger Goodell’s gag order on NFL personnel commenting on going forward with the draft. It smacks of a dictatorship (which, in some senses, the league has become).
Reasonable people can disagree, and the logistics are even more complicated than usual. Any team that wants to invest a top pick and tens of millions of dollars on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailo—not to mention a potential king’s ransom to move up and draft him—may have to do so without team personnel administering a physical exam of his surgically repaired hip. That’s a huge risk.
Goodell is fortunate that the scheduled start of the NFL season is still more than five months away. His league’s games have been affected less that those of any other sport, all of whose administrators had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone or cancel play.
There’s still a real chance that training camps and the actual NFL games could be be called off if the viral outbreak can’t be controlled by late summer. Goodell may feel the financial hit that has befallen his brethren in other sports. And as with all sports, when games do resume, the quality of play will suffer and the injury count will rise because players won’t be in their usual top shape.
But for now, the NFL keeps churning along, and giving us a needed distraction. There’s something to be said for that.
