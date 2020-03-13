YOU CAN’T turn on the TV, check the internet or read your local newspaper—and please keep reading your local newspaper!—these days without getting bad news.
The COVID–19 coronavirus is spreading rapidly, sickening thousands of people worldwide and killing a growing number. The stock market is on a roller-coaster ride, with far more plummets than rises. Schools are closing, concerts canceled, and stores are low on toilet paper and hand santizer.
Sports have taken a major hit as well, with nearly every college and professional league on hiatus. The NCAA canceled its signature “March Madness” tournaments. The Masters, the Boston Marathon and the start of the Major League Baseball season have all been postponed. Even local high schools are considering whether to scrap spring sports.
In such uncertain times, it’s hard not to be pessimistic. While sports are clearly an important distraction, you have to feel for athletes (particularly college seniors) who won’t get a final chance to shine.
And you have to empathize with vendors, ticket takers and security folk who will lose their source of income. That’s why it’s heartening to see Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledge $100,000 to help pay his team’s arena workers during the shutdown.
See? There’s always a tiny silver lining. I’m here to remind you of a few things that can be considered positives in the sports world these days.
For example:
The delay of the minor league baseball season gives the Fredericksburg Nationals more time to complete their ballpark before their scheduled April 23 home opener. Construction crews were racing the clock, with lots of work to do. Now they may have a better chance to meet their deadline.
Canceling the NCAA tournament means Virginia’s men’s basketball team can proclaim itself reigning national champions for a second straight year. This edition of the Cavaliers got hot at the right time, winning its last eight regular-season games, but a repeat run through March still seemed unlikely.
Struggling college basketball coaches are more likely to keep their jobs for at least another year if their teams weren’t officially excluded from the tournament. This could benefit Texas’ Shaka Smart, but possibly not Wake Forest’s Danny Manning.
The NCAA has a chance to enhance its shaky reputation by awarding this year’s winter- and spring-sports seniors another season of eligibility if they want one and waiving scholarship limits for one year.
New U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone can publicly redeem her governing body’s image after her predecessor, Carlos Carderio, made shameful misogynystic comments. In seeking to dismiss a lawsuit demanding equal pay, U.S. Soccer claimed “indisputable science” suggested the ultrasuccessful women’s team lacked the “skill” and “responsibility” of the struggling American men.
Many pro seasons will now consist of fewer games. Contrary to NFL owners’ belief, more is rarely better.
A later start to the baseball season also means less chance for an opening-day snow postponement in cities like Cleveland, Detroit or Minneapolis.
We’ll be spared the tedium of college football programs’ pro days--although with nothing else to watch, they might have been a welcome sight. And if the NFL decides to have a virtual draft rather than inviting the top prospects to Las Vegas, the first round might take less than six hours.
Suspension of NBA games slightly raises the remote possibility that injured stars like the Wizards’ John Wall, the Nets’ Kevin Durant and the Warriors’ Klay Thompson could return this season.
Sporting goods stores should see a spike in sales of golf clubs, running shoes and other equipment for solo sports that don’t require high-fives.
With no games to talk about, Stephen A. Smith might actually stay quiet for a full minute.
And people might actually spend time with their families and friends, get outside, read books and catch up on Netflix. You know, normal stuff.
Stay safe. We’ll get through this together.
