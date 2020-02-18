RICHMOND—Emotion is always on tap at VCU’s raucous Siegel Center, where the Rams normally enjoy one of the nation’s best home-court environments.
Mixed with the passion and expectation on Tuesday, was a palpable sense of desperation. The Rams have squandered most if not all of the NCAA tournament goodwill they have amassed over the season’s first three months, and fifth-ranked Dayton’s visit offered their last real regular-season chance to regain it.
And after the Flyers escaped with a 66-61 victory—the Rams’ fourth loss in their last five games—you could add frustration and a bit of resignation to the list.
Two weeks ago, the Rams’ biggest concern seemed to be their NCAA tournament seed and first-round destination. Now, after four losses, just qualifying looks like an uphill slog. You’d be hard-pressed to find a single mock bracket that includes VCU (17-9, 7-6 Atlantic 10).
“It stinks,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “It’s no fun. It’s driving me crazy, and I want it to drive the guys crazy, and let’s do something about it.”
That frustration manifested itself in a 2 ½-hour meeting on Sunday in which grievances were aired. Rhoades called it “the best thing we’ve done all year.”
And it did result in some progress. Just not enough.
In their previous three losses, the Rams were out rebounded, including a jaw-dropping 48-27 deficit at home against the same George Mason team they routed last month in Fairfax. VCU won Tuesday night’s battle of the boards, 41-31, but allowed Dayton to shoot 31 free throws to the home team’s.
The absence of fifth-year senior point guard Marcus Evans, a Chesapeake native who followed coach Mike Rhoades home to Virginia from Rice after he got the job, hasn’t helped. Evans, whom Rhoades called “the head of the snake for us,” sat out his second straight game Tuesday night with an MCL sprain.
On Tuesday night, the Rams effectively neutralized Dayton star Obi Toppin, holding the prime candidate for national player of the year to 12 points, well below his season of average of 19.5. But that attention allowed his teammates to shoot 52 percent in the first 20 minutes and carry a 36-29 lead into the locker room.
But without Evans, the Rams don’t have the margin for error that they did early in the season.
“I feel like tonight was progress … but it’s a learning process,” said freshman guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, who led the Rams with 18 points. “We gave a great performance, but we made a couple of mental mistakes.”
Hyland spoke from experience.
A 6-0 run pulled the Rams within 52-50 with 6:18 remaining. But then came a crucial sequence.
Hyland tried an ill-advised off-balance floater in the lane, and when it missed, committed his fourth foul chasing down the elusive rebound. The Flyers capitalized and never trailed again.
“With a freshman point guard, you have to live with some stuff,” Rhoades said. “His fourth foul was 90 feet from the basket, That’s just the mentality that ‘I’ve got to make a play.’ He has to learn the time and score, and he’ll get better at it.”
But will it come too late? The Rams don’t have another legitimate shot at a marquee win until next month’s Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn.
The good news: that weekend offers the Rams a fresh start and a chance to atone for their current stumbles. But they’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then.
