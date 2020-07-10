EACH DAY brings a trickle of bad news that gets us closer to the unpleasant reality that there will not be a football season this fall, possibly at any level.
One day after the Ivy League—arguably the smartest and most proactive league—became the first Division I conference to call off fall competition, the powerful Big Ten announced that its schools will play only against each other this fall—”if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports.”
That last clause (emphasis mine) is the key. It’s the cover-your-butt half-measure that is likely to become a moot point unless the coronavirus resurgence is contained quickly.
The Atlantic Coast Conference reportedly will make a similar announcement soon, and others may follow. The Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, home to Virginia Union and Virginia State, followed the Ivy League’s lead Friday and canceled the fall sports season (which also includes cross country, soccer and women’s volleyball).
It’s hard to blame conference commissioners and university presidents for holding out hope as long as possible. Football is the golden goose of every athletic department that fields a team, and TV revenue is its lifeblood.
The loss of those contracts would be crippling--as would holding games in empty stadiums or limited fan attendance due to social distancing guidelines. Virginia Tech has already lost its lucrative Sept. 12 home game with the Big Ten’s Penn State.
We’ve already seen many schools slash “Olympic” sports teams such as tennis, rowing and cross country. Stanford, the nation’s most successful overall program, eliminated 11 of its 36 varsity squads on Thursday. (Not football, of course.)
So we’re seeing schools and conferences hang on to hope for as long as possible, lowering expectations along the way. OK, we’ll delay the start of the season by a week (as the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference did, before Washington & Lee canceled fall sports Friday).
We’ll eliminate non-conference games (a la the Big Ten, and soon, others). Eventually, it’s going to be, let’s play in the spring, when we hope the virus finally has dissipated or a vaccine is available.
(That would present an entirely new set of issues, including star college players like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence sitting out the season to avoid having to jump almost directly into NFL training camps. But that’s a discussion for another day.)
Of all sports, football seems most amenable to the spread of coronavirus. Linemen clash on every play, with globules of blood, sweat and (occasionally) tears flying along the line of scrimmage. Several major schools, including Ohio State and North Carolina, already have paused non-contact individual workouts because of high rates of positive tests from their returning athletes.
As one local high school coach recently said, “I’m not sure how you can block and tackle when you have to socially distance.”
It’s a good point. And speaking of high schools, it seems even less likely that they’ll find a way to play. They don’t have the budgets for testing and sanitizing as their collegiate and professional brethren.
Even the NFL is facing an uphill battle. Barring a complete national lockdown in the next month, teams will report for training camps. But it seems inevitable that coronavirus cases will spring up in every locker room, and that some players will opt out of the season out of health concerns, as stars in baseball and basketball already have done.
We all want sports back—especially those of us whose livelihoods involve covering them. We’re stir crazy and impatient—which helps explain the virus’ resurgence in almost every state.
Sports are a diversion and a reward, meant to make our lives better. But if we try to hold a football season this fall, it could actually make things much worse.
