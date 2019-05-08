If there was just one factor threatening to make the Washington Nationals’ season irrelevant before Memorial Day, it might be fixable.
If a wretched, ill-conceived bullpen were the only problem, it would be logical to pluck Craig Kimbrel out of his free-agent limbo, despite the high cost in dollars and draft-pick compensation.
Or if a rash of injuries was the culprit, the Nationals have enough talent in their farm system to stay competitive until stars like Juan Soto and Trea Turner heal.
And if manager Dave Martinez’s questionable strategies alone were costing the Nationals victories, there are plenty of qualified replacements out there.
But it’s all of the above (and more) that saddled Washington with six straight series losses and the National League’s second-worst record (14-22). And there seem to be no quick fixes for a franchise that may have missed its window to win a World Series.
Injuries have been crippling, of course. Anthony Rendon’s return should help, but without Soto (back spasms), Turner (broken finger), Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis), Yan Gomes (forearm contusion) and Matt Adams (jammed shoulder), the Nationals’ offense is anemic.
Entering play Wednesday, only four teams had struck out more than the Nats (350). The current lineup is hardly more fearsome that than of the Class-A minor-league team that’s coming to Fredericksburg next spring.
Low-scoring games might not be a huge issue if the relievers (aside from closer Sean Doolittle) weren’t so bad. Washington’s bullpen ERA of 6.57 entering Wednesday was by far the worst in baseball, and the team has blown seven save chances.
There could be long-term consequences to that as well. Because he can’t trust his bullpen, Martinez has often chosen to stay with his starters longer than he should, as he did with Stephen Strasburg in Tuesday’s 6-0 loss to the Brewers. After pitching six dominant innings, Strasburg ran out of gas in the seventh, but Martinez didn’t pull him until he had allowed two runs (and left two more men on base who, naturally, later scored.)
Washington may have baseball’s best starting trio in Max Scherzer, Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, but their big workload could prove costly early in the season—if there’s a season to salvage. And by the time youngsters like Soto and Robles fully blossom, around 2021, Scherzer and Strasburg may be past their prime.
And Martinez isn’t the only one whose decisions should be scrutinized. General manager Mike Rizzo has made some bold and effective moves, but this hasn’t been his finest year.
Letting Bryce Harper walk in free agency certainly brought some criticism, especially since the Nationals don’t have anyone capable of winning a close game with one swing. Still, given Harper’s shaky start in Philadelphia and the presence of Soto and Victor Robles, it was probably the right call.
Rizzo has made a few decisions that haven’t worked out, though.
Like signing reliever Trevor Rosenthal, whose ERA was infinity for several games because he didn’t retire a batter, and Brian Dozer, whose hitting and defense are in decline. Or keeping Rendon on the active roster for more than a week when a sore heel limited him to a couple of pinch at-bats, essentially forcing Martinez to play a man down.
Or calling up top prospect Carter Kieboom, who homered in his first major league game but struck out 16 times in 39 at-bats and committed four errors in 11 games before being returned to Triple-A Fresno, potentially shattering his confidence.
And we’re just now getting to the Lerner family’s choice to fire Dusty Baker after two straight division titles in 2016 and 2017 and to hire Martinez, a first-time manager. That decision looks more dubious by the day.
The Nationals already have fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist barely a month into the season. The next logical move, if things don’t improve, would be a pink slip for Martinez.
Given the Capitals’ brief and unsuccessful Stanley Cup defense, the Wizards’ dumpster fire and the NFL team’s pessimistic outlook, the Nationals’ struggles could make for a long, hot, miserable summer in D.C.
Oh well, there’s always politics to follow.