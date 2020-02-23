WASHINGTON—Chris Darnell was smart enough to get into William & Mary, talented enough to start for the Tribe’s basketball team—and observant enough to know that his playing career wasn’t going any further.
So the 33-year-old North Stafford High School graduate began pursuing a path that has kept him involved in the game he loves. He’s a first-year member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ coaching staff and completing his eighth season in the NBA.
“Once I realized that playing isn’t going to be something that happens for me after college, that’s when the shift of the mindset [came]: what can I do to stay around the game?” Darnell said on Friday, hours before the Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Darnell has two main responsibilities with the Cavaliers. During practice, he works with the team’s big men on technique and footwork. Before and after practice, he’s in charge of video review, looking for ways to improve the Cavs’ offense and defense and providing scouting reports on upcoming opponents.
“He brings a work ethic and a lot of knowledge about the game. He’s great at practice and a lot of fun to be around,” said J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over as Cleveland’s head coach after John Beilein stepped down last week. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to help. I’ve learned a lot of stuff from him.”
Darnell’s career statistics at William & Mary (3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds per game from 2006–09) didn’t have pro scouts blowing up his phone. So after attending graduate school at James Madison University, he headed to Las Vegas and joined Impact Basketball, a private training center for NBA hopefuls.
He found a mentor in Andrew Moore, Impact’s director of development, who was impressed with Darnell’s willingness to do anything it took to succeed—similar to his supporting on-court role with the Tribe.
“Doing player development, rebounding, filling up water bottles, all the stuff just to get that exposure,” Darnell said. “That was when I realized I had a passion for player development aspect, being able to be on the court with the guys and being able to build that sweat equity with them.”
Moore’s connection helped Darnell land a job with the Phoenix Suns, where he spent six seasons in role similar to the one he now fills in Cleveland. He spent last season with the Utah Jazz as a special assistant to head coach Quin Snyder, handling administrative duties.
He prefers his current duties, which include filling in as a practice body when needed. He has retained enough of the game that allowed him to set North Stafford’s career scoring record, which was broken just this season by senior Javon Swinton. “I hop in a drill when they let me,” Darnell said.
Said Bickerstaff: “You can see how they learn from him. Half the battle with players is earning their trust and respect, and he has done that.”
Darnell worked extensively with current Wizards guard Ishmael Smith in Phoenix, and his latest project is Ante Zizc, the Cavaliers 7-foot-1 backup center from Croatia.
“It’s about [the players]; it’s not about us,” Darnell said. “When you see your guy make his move, you’re happy for him. You see him growing, finding his spot or the right read. There are definitely those moments throughout the season.”
The Cavaliers (15–41) are in a state of flux after the resignation of Beilein, a former coach at Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan who became the latest immensely successful college coach to flame out in the NBA.
Bickerstaff, whose father Bernie once coached the Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets, is still sorting out his staff hierarchy, but he hinted that Darnell could be in line for a promotion.
Said Darnell: “I want to continue to grow as a coach. Wherever that leads, I don’t know. My whole approach to basketball is to try to win the day, do the best job I can do, star in my role and whatever comes from that, trust that if you work hard, it’ll work out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.