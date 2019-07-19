The cap Mike Mussina chose for his Baseball Hall of Fame bust will be blank—much like the Baltimore Orioles’ fortunes since he left them.
Yes, the O’s enjoyed a brief renaissance under Buck Showalter in the middle of this decade, making three playoff appearances and winning their first division title in 17 years in 2014. But they’re currently the worst team in baseball, in full rebuilding mode and on pace to lose more games than they did last year (115), the worst season in franchise history.
That sort of mediocrity was unheard of during the 9 1/2 seasons Mussina pitched in Baltimore. But he signed as a free agent with the rival New York Yankees following the 2000 season, and the Orioles began an immediate nosedive, and no Baltimore pitcher has won as many games in a season as Mussina did (18) in his final season there.
Mussina spent eight seasons with the Yankees, solidifying his Hall of Fame credentials, which is why he couldn’t choose between the ornithologically correct Oriole and the interlocked “NY” for his enshrinement Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y.
That’s yet another loss for the Orioles. Because with apologies to Adam Jones (and possibly Manny Machado), Baltimore hasn’t had a Hall of Fame-caliber player since Mussina left.
Yes, Cal Ripken Jr. outlasted Mussina by one season in Baltimore. But by 2001, Ripken was a shell of his former greatness, batting a career-low .239 in his farewell tour.
Mussina was the rightful heir to the Orioles’ legacy of stellar starting pitching founded by Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar and Dave McNally in the early 1970s and carried on by Mike Flanagan. He was smart (a Stanford graduate), crafty (he struck out 2,813 batters without overpowering stuff) and unpredictable.
Like Greg Maddux, Mussina looked like an accountant but competed like Pete Rose. More than one batter complained that he could never predict which pitch Mussina would throw next: his fastball, changeup or his signature knuckle curve. In an appreciation piece for ESPN.com, rival-turned-teammate Alex Rodriguez wrote: “He was like a poker player who could always read me and my hand.”
It took Mussina six years of eligibility to be voted into the Hall of Fame, and that’s understandable. He won 20 games in a season only once (his final year, 2008) and never led his league in victories or strikeouts. Twice, he lost bids for a perfect game in the ninth inning; succeeding in even one of those would have expedited his path to Cooperstown.
But Mussina was really good for a really long time, winning 280 games, and that’s worth something. He certainly has a better Hall of Fame résumé than does Harold Baines, a workmanlike but unspectacular hitter whose election by the Veterans’ Committee surprised even himself.
And as The Washington Post’s Dave Sheinin writes, baseball’s new advanced statistics make Mussina’s numbers look even better. His pedestrian 3.68 ERA wasn’t so bad, considering he pitched in two hitter-friendly parks and in a division with sluggers galore.
He was the last true ace the Orioles have had.
Between their stunning 1966 World Series sweep of the veteran Dodgers and the mid-1980s, the Orioles were arguably baseball’s most consistent franchise. Mussina, along with Ripken, Rafael Palmeiro and Roberto Alomar, helped them remain competitive through most of the 1990s.
Then came two pivotal events.
The first was 12-year-old Jeffrey Maier turning Derek Jeter’s warning-track fly ball into a controversial home run in the first game of the 1996 American League Championship Series, which the Yankees went on to win in five games. Four years later, Mussina bolted for the Bronx, and the Orioles haven’t really recovered.
Mussina is still revered in Baltimore, although not as much as Hall of Famers like Ripken, Palmer, Brooks and Frank Robinson and Eddie Murray, who spent most if not all of their careers there. Mussina’s blank cap should serve as a reminder that baseball can be a mercenary business—and as a reminder of a glorious era than may never return to Charm City.