Budget cuts at media outlets such as this one make it tough to lavish anyone with gifts during the holiday season. So anyone expecting a Lexus with a big red bow in their driveway is bound to be more disappointed than a D.C. NFL fan.
With little capital to spend, this year’s wish list is going to have to be more hypothetical. (It’s the thought that counts, right?) Enjoy.
To Daniel Snyder: A clue. And some humility. Then, a competent general manager. And a solid, patient head coach. And a left tackle. And a cornerback. And a tight end. (Even pretend sleds don’t have this much room).
Lamar Jackson: Good health as he tries to continue his dazzling season in the playoffs and silent all the haters who are awaiting an injury that ends his season--and derails the Ravens’ unique offense.
Virginia’s football team: A competitive Orange Bowl so that the lasting memory of a breakthrough season won’t be two December blowouts.
The Cavaliers’ basketball team: Someone who can consistently make a 3-point jumper. (Casey Morsell, I’m looking in your direction). And to U.Va. fans, patience and insight that last year’s magical season probably won’t ever be repeated.
James Madison football: Confidence to take on North Dakota State, winner of seven of the past eight FCS national titles.
Bud Foster: A relaxing retirement and golf dates with Frank Beamer. And, if the itch to coach returns, a shot with a national championship-caliber program.
Washington Nationals: A chemistry set as they try to reproduce the clubhouse cohesion of last year’s championship team without the “Baby Shark” song. (And for stocking stuffers, how about Josh Donaldson and the return of Ryan Zimmerman?)
Fredericksburg Nationals: Good winter weather as they race to complete construction of their new ballpark in time for Opening Night in April.
Alex Ovechkin: Another Stanley Cup chase and good enough health to chase Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals. (Ovi’s currently at 680.)
Washington Wizards fans: A reason to care.
University of Mary Washington: At least four schools within reasonable driving distance who want to join to the incredible shrinking Capital Athletic Conference.
Colonial Forge’s football team: A home playoff game against Oscar Smith one of these years.
And to all of our loyal readers: Health, happiness and sincere thanks for supporting local journalism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.