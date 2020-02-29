STEVE DeSHAZO: Huff plays up to his size when Virginia needs it the most

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Watching tape is mandatory for virtually all college basketball players, as they try to learn from their mistakes. But Virginia’s Jay Huff plans to replay Saturday’s game against Duke with a slightly different perspective.
“I’m going to review it, because I hope someone messed up the stats,” Huff said after his 15-point, 10-block, nine-rebound performance in the Cavaliers’ 52–50 win over seventh-ranked Duke. “No offense, but I hope someone missed a couple of rebounds.”
Falling one rebound short of a rare triple–double “would be tragic,” Huff said with a smile.
Only Ralph Sampson (twice) and Bill Miller (once) have achieved that feat as Cavaliers. Coming tantalizingly close to joining them was the only regret Huff had on the best game of an inconsistent college career.
And it took every bit of the 7-foot-1 redshirt junior’s career day for Virginia (21–7, 13–5 Atlantic Coast Conference) to hold off the Blue Devils and cement its chance to defend its national title in next month’s NCAA tournament.
“You needed it all,” coach Tony Bennett said. “He was certainly fired up, and we have to keep stepping in the right direction with that. His length is for real. It was a complete game for Jay.”
There haven’t been many of those for Huff, who had a combined seven points and seven rebounds in his previous two games. He made great strides during Virginia’s 2019 title run, but had leveled off or even regressed a bit in his first season as a part-time starter.
Huff’s scoring (8.1) and rebounding (6.1) averages are career highs, but his shooting percentages from the field, the foul line and the 3-point arc have dropped considerably this season. Bennett brought him off the bench for most of the nonconference season.
One aspect of his game that has improved, though, is his shot-blocking. He has 59, a total only three Cavaliers have surpassed in a season. (One is Sampson, who was in attendance Saturday and holds the school record with 12 in a game.)
Duke entered Saturday’s game ranked second in the nation in scoring at 83.2 points per game. Huff and his teammates held the Blue Devils 33 points below their average and 13 below their previous season low.
“The difference-maker for them today was Huff,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Huff had his best game today. And don’t get me wrong, he’s had a lot of great games. Today he had his best game, especially in rim protection.”
Never was that more clear than on the Blue Devils’ final possession. Leading by a point, Huff helped double-team Duke point guard Tre Jones at the top of the key, then hustled back to the rim and rejected star freshman Vernon Carey Jr. He then grabbed the rebound, was fouled and converted one of two free throws for the final margin.
“Jay does a great job of blocking shots,” Clark said, “so when you have a force behind you like that you can kind of get into the ball and pressure a little bit. He brings a big presence on the defensive end.”
Beating the Blue Devils was particularly satisfying game for Huff, who grew up in the shadow of Duke’s Durham, N.C., campus but was only lightly recruited by the Blue Devils.
“I went to Duke games all the time,” he said. “I have a picture of me and Coach K on my fridge. I don’t think they remember. I was about 8.”
He’s all grown up now, and like many of his teammates, he’s playing his best basketball at the right time. Virginia has won six straight (five by three points or fewer), and incredibly, has a chance to share the ACC regular-season title. This after a massive early exit to the NBA and the expected growing pains that led former soccer player Mamadi Diakite to joking suggest the Cavaliers were facing Premier League-style “relegation.”
Instead, they’re a force to be reckoned with, again.
“A month ago, we were supposed to be done,” Diakite said. “ … We just put our head down and focused on what we could control. Now, we’re here.”
