WASHINGTON—Alex Ovechkin has been the gap-toothed face of the franchise since he signed with the Washington Capitals 15 years ago.
A year ago, his countenance was pure joy as the Capitals captured the first Stanley Cup in their 44-year history. But Wednesday night, two of his expressions in a 4-3, double-overtime elimination loss to Carolina demonstrated just how tough is the quest to repeat.
With 1:48 left in the first extra period, Ovechkin had a chance to end Washington’s rigorous first-round series. While teammate Nick Backstrom fought for the possession in the corner, Ovechkin drifted to the right point.
Backstrom managed to guide the puck to Ovechkin, whose slap shot dislodged Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek’s mask—but didn’t cross the goal line. The Capitals’ captain looked upward in disbelief.
Then, in the final seconds of the first extra period, Ovechkin’s fatigued legs got tangled with a Carolina skater. He rose to one knee, but took his time getting back on his skates, his weariness evident.
Those two snapshots might as well pass for the Capitals’ postseason, as the Hurricanes took them to double overtime and ultimately eliminated them while their playoff beards were merely goatees.
"Everyone expects to get at least past the first round," defenseman Brooks Orpik said. "This gives an indication of how hard it is to win not only one round, but four."
Clearly, the Capitals couldn’t do anything the easy way. And the quest to repeat ended prematurely for a team that kept frustrating itself and its loyal fan base with its inconsistency.
The Capitals came out with the urgency you’d expect from a defending champion in a Game 7. Third-line wing Andre Burakovsky, who had been missing in action for most of the first six games, got things going with a strong forecheck, a steal and a top-shelf shot past Mrazek after just 2:13.
Barely four minutes later, Ovechkin showed off two underrated facets of his game: skating and passing. He made a nifty spin move at center ice, then fed Tom Wilson in front of a gaping net. It was Ovechkin’s fifth assist of the series, tying John Carlson for the team lead.
All looked promising, and some fans already were looking to buy tickets for a second-round series against former coach Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders.
But that’s when the Capitals showed their penchant for multiplying the degree of difficulty.
Leading 2-0 midway through the second period, Washington had a rare power play and a chance to put away the playoff neophyte Hurricanes. While looking for the perfect shot, the Capitals turned over the puck, leading to a rare short-handed goal that gave Carolina life for the first time all night.
"That kind of perked everyone up," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amor said.
Evgeny Kuznetsov finally broke his own series-long drought with a odd-man rush goal for a 3-1 lead, but Carolina’s Teuvo Teranvainen made it 3-2 before the end of the period.
And Carolina dominated the third period, forcing overtime on Jordan Staal’s wrist shot with 17:04 left in regulation.
"You've got to give them credit," Backstrom said, "but I think we shot ourselves in the foot in the second and third [periods]."
As the Hurricanes’ pressure intensified, the Capital One Arena crowd desperately tried to lift the tiring Capitals’ energy level to match the visitors. T.J. Oshie, injured in Game 4, even showed up on ice level, his right arm is a sling, hoping to motivate his teammates.
The Capitals twice came tantalizingly close to ending it. But Carolina’s Brock McGinn made the play of the series, clearing the puck inches from the goal line after it trickled past Mrazek with 2:15 left in regulation. And when McGinn deflected former Capital Justin Williams' centering pass past Braden Holtby midway through the second overtime, Washington's quest to repeat came to a thudding halt.
"A lot of the mistakes were uncharacteristic," Orpik said. "To give up two two-goal leads is tough to swallow. I think unacceptable is the right word."
The Capitals essentially kept the band together in a quest to repeat. Their title window is far from closed—not with Braden Holtby, John Carlson and Oshie in their primes, or with 30-somethings Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom defying their age.
But with young teams like the Hurricanes and New York Islanders on the rise, the quest will becoming ever more challenging. The Capitals will regret one that got away.
"I told my players, 'Take time to enjoy it,' " Brind'Amor said. "You only get so many cracks at it."
The Capitals may have enjoyed their 2018 title more than any team in professional sports history. But Wednesday night, Ovechkin and his teammates had to face a very unpleasant reality.