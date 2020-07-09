Lia Constantine had been bracing herself for the bad news, but that didn’t mean it stung any less.
Constantine is a former Stafford High School field hockey standout who had spent the summer preparing for her senior season at Dartmouth College. After seeing action mostly in a reserve role through her first three years, she was poised to be a potential starter this fall.
That won’t happen now—though not through any fault of hers. The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that it was cancelling all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first (but likely not the last) collegiate conference to do so.
“I think you can see it coming all you want, but hearing the words coming from your athletic director, it’s pretty devastating,” Constantine said by phone Wednesday evening.
Constantine is one of a handful of local athletes and coaches enrolled at Ivy League schools. James Monroe graduates Ashley and April Kim play field hockey at Yale, where Caroline native Matt Gutridge is an assistant coach for the cross country and track teams. And Colonial Forge graduate Mitchell Shinskie is a rising junior defensive end for Columbia’s football team.
Constantine, though, is the only athlete in that group who will be denied her senior season, with its high expectations and fanfare. There will be no senior day, no chance at an NCAA tournament berth.
It’s the same fate that befell Massaponax graduate Spencer O’Neill, who missed out on his last chance to high jump for Yale when the spring season was canceled.
At least Dartmouth still has a field hockey team, even if it doesn’t have a 2020 schedule. On Thursday, the Big Green joined a growing list of schools that are cutting sports in a financial crunch, eliminating swimming, golf and men’s lightweight rowing to save an estimated $2 million.
“You’re told all the time to play every game like it’s your last, but I definitely didn’t realize that last November may have been my last one. I’d say devastating is the word,” Constantine said. “We got the news about the spring season in March, and it was like, ‘OK, this is awful, but at least we have the fall.’ Today was the first day that was nipped in the bud.
“It’s definitely tough. You go to college and meet your best friends and play a sport you’ve been playing for 10 years. And one decision on one day leaves you without a good bookend. No one knows when you’ll stop becoming an athlete.”
Despite pandemic restrictions, Constantine had been training diligently through the summer, using workout plans supplied by her coaches.
The Kim sisters, who are rising sophomores at Yale, also received the news on Wednesday.
“I kind of expected it,” April Kim said. “It’s kind of a mixed feeling. It hasn’t settled in yet.”
Even if sports are on hold, education will continue—especially at academically prestigious Ivy League schools. But the formats will change.
As sophomores, the Kim sisters will be taking classes online for the entire fall semester before returning to campus in the spring. Constantine said Dartmouth is planning a hybrid combination of in-person and online education that will have her on campus for approximately two-thirds of her senior year.
A neuroscience major, she’s on track to graduate next spring and has hopes of eventually attending medical school. So if anyone can appreciate the year’s bizarre circumstances, she can.
Ivy League schools are holding out hope of playing football in the spring, but Constantine doesn’t expect field hockey will get the same treatment.
“I’m not sure if logistically, it’s going to be possible,” she said. “They haven’t said no, but it’s pretty ambiguous at this point. But safety and health come first.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.