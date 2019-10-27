WASHINGTON—Besides Stephen Strasburg, here’s the best thing the Washington Nationals have going for them at the moment:
The home team has yet to win a game in the World Series. And any further games will be played in Houston.
That’s not much consolation, but three straight losses to the Astros (including Sunday night’s 7–1 Game 5 setback) have the Nationals in the precarious position they’ve embraced all season.
In their much-anticipated three-game World Series homestand, they seemed hopelessly overmatched at the plate by pitchers famous (Gerrit Cole) and anonymous (Jose Urquidy).And their only real hope of returning to Houston with the series lead they brought home evaporated when Max Scherzer couldn’t get out of bed Sunday morning because of painful neck spasms.
“I couldn’t do anything, couldn’t even dress myself,” Scherzer said before the game. ”I had to have my wife help me. And that’s where I was at.”
It was only slightly less painful for manager Dave Martinez to send Joe Ross to the mound Sunday night rather than three-time Cy Young Award winner.
To his credit, Ross performed about as well as could have been expected with little advance warning. He worked five decent innings, allowing two-run home runs to Yasmani Grandal in the second inning and Carlos Correa in the fourth. Cabrera’s blast landed in the first row of seats.
But this is the same pitcher who has been trying vainly for the past five years to crack the Nationals’ starting rotation, one who wasn’t even included on Washington’s roster for any of its previous three 2019 postseason series.
To be fair, it might not have mattered whom the Nationals sent to the mound Sunday night—Scherzer, Ross, celebrity chef Jose Andres (who threw out the ceremonial first pitch) or the President (who dropped in during the third inning and received a greeting that, if you weren’t really listening, sounded a bit like the one that greets reliever Sean Doolittle).
You can’t win if you don’t score. The lineup-wide batting contributions that got Washington this far disappeared in its home park.
The Nationals managed just one run in each home game. They went an anemic 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position on Friday and Saturday combined.
On Sunday, they got only two such chances, both after Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick opened the second inning with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corner. But Ryan Zimmerman weakly struck out, and Victor Robles grounded into a double play that effectively ended their chances on the night.
As with Ross, there’s no real shame for the Nationals in carrying a deficit back to Houston. The Astros are the superior team. They earned home-field edge with a roster that has no holes (and could return almost intact in 2020, with the possible exception of free agent-to-be Cole).
Few truly expected Washington to make the playoffs after a 19–31 start. Or to win the wild card game after trailing early. Or to upset the top-seeded Dodgers in the Division Series. Or to steal the first two games of the World Series in Houston.
The Nationals needed at least one unexpected hero, plus some good fortune, to win this series. The latter went out the window when Scherzer couldn’t lift his right arm above his elbow Sunday morning. He hopes a cortisone injection will allow him to pitch in Game 7 Wednesday—but that’s looking unlikely for several reasons.
Even Astros co-ace Justin Verlander, who pitched with Scherzer in Detroit, sympathized with his former teammate.
“I mean, it’s got to be pretty bad,” he said. “I don’t know. Obviously it’s all speculation on my end. But I know that he was a competitor, always wanted to take the ball. Given the situation, I’m assuming it’s not good.”
It’s not. But to be candid, it’s the Astros who are the real pain in the Nationals’ necks.
