CHARLOTTESVILLE—Unless you’re inclined to break NCAA recruiting rules, upward mobility takes time—even in a league like the Atlantic Coast Conference, which features big, bad Clemson and a lot of parity (or mediocrity, depending on how you look at it.)
One night after Virginia celebrated its national championship basketball team, the football squad made its case as a (division) title contender with a thrilling, tumultuous 31–24 victory over Florida State.
It was eerily similar to the Cavaliers’ watershed 33–28 victory over FSU in 1995, the Seminoles’ first-ever ACC loss. Like that game, Saturday’s ended with a Florida State runner stopped just short of Scott Stadium’s south goal line.
Things have changed, and the Seminoles (1–2) aren’t what they used to be. But they still snare their share of blue-chip recruits—certainly more than the Cavaliers. And that makes this win notable as well.
"This is a big step," said junior safety Joey Blount, "The culture; this just adds another brick to the foundation we're trying to build. ... We're still in the early stages of building a culture we're going to have for 15 or 20 years, to make U.Va. a name on the map, that we can play with the so-called best of the best. U.Va. has been looked down on, but we're on the rise. We're a force to be reckoned with."
In Bronco Mendenhall’s first three seasons, the Cavaliers increased their win total from two to six to eight. They’re 3–0 in 2019 and have beaten last year’s Coastal Division champion (Pittsburgh) and FSU as they strive for their first division title.
But you can measure progress in other ways. Saturday’s attendance (57,826) was the highest since Notre Dame visited in 2015. For the first time in years, it was standing-room only on the hill at the north end of Scott Stadium—the same spot that launched a tidal wave of field swarmers in 1995.
And while there was no decibel measurement, it was noticeably louder than it had been in at least a decade—especially when the Seminoles faced third down.
And these Cavaliers are looking more and more like the fundamentally sound, physically tough BYU teams that Mendenhall, led to 99 wins in his 11 seasons in Provo.
Toss in the recognition of the Cavaliers’ national championship basketball team—complete with the return to Grounds of NBA draft picks DeAndre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy—and there was plenty of reason to celebrate.
The Cavaliers made things interesting, committing 59 yards worth of penalties on FSU’s final drive, which ended with Cam Akers pushed out of bounds inside the 5 as time expired, just as Warrick Dunn was stopped at the 1 in 1995.
Only seven of the Cavaliers’ starters Saturday night were in their final season of eligibility, which suggests their trajectory can continue upward. But two of those seniors are cornerback Bryce Hall, a likely first-round draft pick, and quarterback Bryce Perkins.
Nearly every bit of the Cavaliers’ offense relies on Perkins’ elusive feet and usually accurate arm. He completed 17 of 20 second-half passes; the three incompletions were two throwaways and a drop. Perkins single-handedly engineered an 11-play, game-tying touchdown drive, going 9 for 9 through the air and willing himself to a first down on a 6-yard fourth-down carry after being hit behind the line to gain, and he improvised a 2-point conversion run that left the Seminole defenders gasping for air.
"We just kept our foot on their throat," Perkins said.
"How do you stop [Perkins]?" Mendenhall asked rhetorically. "We're not growing the program at the rate we're growing it without Bryce Perkins. He plays within the system and outside the system really well. He's exemplary. Without him, we don't win."Pe may be the most difficult player in the country to replace next year, and Virginia’s future depends on finding a worthy successor. But the Cavaliers aren’t worried about that at the moment. They’re focused on the present, which looks pretty good at the moment.
"This was huge," said junior cornerback Nick Grant, a Courtland High School graduate who made two key pass breakups but was flagged for a dispute late pass interference call. "We were down in the fourth quarter of an ACC game and came back. But the weird thing was, it never felt like we were losing. The first year I was here, if we were down, it felt like it. But we never felt like we were going to lose."
