WASHINGTON—No city rushes to judgment more quickly than D.C. Presidential elections
are projected with a small percentage of
ballots counted. Partisans make snap decisions on impeachment or investigations.
Even long-suffering baseball fans start dreaming of a World Series sweep when their team is only halfway there.
To their credit, the Washington Nationals knew the hard work was still ahead of them, even after they had taken the first two games in Houston. That’s why Friday night’s 4–1 loss in Game 3 represented a press of the reset button—and a reminded that a first championship in 95 years won’t come easily.
For a few hours, D.C. was united for a change, as fans from across the political spectrum descended on Nationals Park for the city’s first World Series game since 1933. Clad in shark hats and buoyed by the eminently likeable Nationals’ eight-game postseason win streak, they were hoping for a series sweep before Sunday’s forecast of rain and Trump.
Instead, they got a reality check.
“Anything is possible in October,” said Houston manager A.J. Hinch, whose Astros won the 2017 World Series. “I see a lot of different ways to the finish line. In the first couple of games things have gone about as perfectly for [the Nationals] as it can and their players have stepped up and answered the challenge, whether it’s a couple of guys that maybe didn’t expect to pitch or their starters having to endure a little bit of pressure.
‘But I think it’s a better question at the end of a seven-game series on did it work, did it not work, how much of an impact was their game plan, and how did we adjust to it.”
As he has been more often than not in his tenure with the Astros, Hinch was right. In winning 18 of their previous 20 games (and 84 of 124 after a 19–31 start), the Nationals had been living a charmed life.
Catcher Kurt Suzuki, who had been 1 for 23 in the postseason, blasted a go-ahead home run off Jason Verlander to spark Washington’s six-run seventh inning in Game 2. Victor Robles followed that with a walk, something he did just 35 times in the regular season, and scored. Even the Nationals’ much-maligned bullpen came through in the first two games.
Then on Friday, the Nationals regressed a bit.
Juan Soto, who has improved his defense in left field enough to become a Gold Glove finalist, air-mailed a second-inning throw over the head of Suzuki—and pitcher Anibal Sanchez, who was backing him up. He also butchered Jose Altuve’s double into the corner, allowing Altuve to reach third on an error (and eventually score).
Sanchez, who didn’t allow a hit until the eighth inning of his previous start 14 days earlier, gave up 10 hits and four runs in the 5 1/3 innings to the Astros—and struggled to hold runners on base. Suzuki left the game with an apparent injury, and Trea Turner needed attention from the trainer after an awkward swing.
Friday’s correction was hardly surprising. The Astros are too good and too experienced to roll over in the face of a 2–0 series deficit, even if it came at home with their interchangeable aces Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander on the mound. Even their recent front-office fiasco, which resulted in the firing of assistant general manager Brandon Taubman, didn’t seem to damage their collective psyche.
“We’ve lost some games before, but it’s honestly not the end of the world,” center fielder George Springer said before Game 3.
There’s plenty of good news for the Nationals. They still lead the series and hold home-field advantage. They didn’t use their two most trusted relievers, which means Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson will be well-rested for the weekend.
And they made Hinch dip into his bullpen, which will mean some fatigued arms will take the mound in Saturday’s Game 4, in which the Astros will try to cobble together 27 outs with a cast of thousands.
All that said, the Nationals are now in for a battle—and they know it. Just ask Hinch.
“Winning doesn’t come for free. It’s not easy,” he said. “It’s not just throw the balls out there and end up at the end of the game doing well. It’s a lot of preparation. It’s a lot of dealing with some adversity.”
On Friday night, it finally arrived for the Nationals.
