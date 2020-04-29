Now maybe Dylan Hall has an idea of how helpless the batters who face him sometimes feel.
The right-hander from Mountain View High School was off to a mostly spectacular start to his senior season at Central Oklahoma University, with justified plans to play professionally later this summer or in 2021. Then came a series of heaters more challenging than his 95-mph fastball.
Strike one: His season—along with those of every other sport at every level — was canceled by the coronavirus in mid-March.
Strike two: Major League Baseball announced plans to reduce its annual draft from 40 rounds to as few as five this year.
Strike three: Up to 40 minor-league teams may be eliminated next year, reducing roughly 1,000 opportunities for aspiring professionals.
Thanks for playing. Welcome to baseball in 2020.
“Going into this year, I thought I’d have a really good chance [to be drafted],” Hall said in a recent phone interview. “Now, I’m kind of in a weird position.”
Aren’t we all.
Hall isn’t without options; if he doesn’t turn pro before fall, he’ll take advantage of the NCAA’s waiver granting spring athletes an additional year of eligibility.
“He’s going to get a shot, whether it’s this year or next,” said Rudy Darrow, Hall’s pitching coach at Central Oklahoma. “He’s too good not to. It would be a no-brainer in any normal situation, but you can’t control what you can’t control.
“If he doesn’t get a shot this year, we’ll just start over [in 2021]. Good things are going to happen for Dylan. He’s too good a kid and too good a competitor for it not to.”
Whenever baseball is played again, Hall should remain on the radar of professional teams. He has ideal size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) and stuff (a four-pitch repertoire, including the 95-mph four-seamer). He’s been often dominant, having struck out 45 Division II batters in 30 innings over five starts before the season was canceled.
“There were at least five or six [pro scouts] at every one of his starts, throughout the fall and spring,” Darrow said. “They didn’t miss a start.”
In fact, if you throw out one disastrous outing Feb. 28 against Newman (Kan.), in which he allowed eight runs in four innings, Hall had a 4-0 record and a 1.04 ERA. He rebounded exactly as you would expect from an ace, with nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings against Fort Hays State on March 6, his last start before the season shut down.
Not bad for a guy whom Virginia Tech coaches sent packing.
After helping Mountain View reach the VHSL Class 5 state final in 2016, Hall pitched out of the bullpen for the Hokies as a freshman in 2017, then made 10 starts as a sophomore, going 3-4 with a 6.85 ERA in 2018. That was head coach John Szfec’s first season as a Hokie — and Hall’s last.
“I was let go. They told me I wouldn’t have an opportunity to pitch, and that they didn’t have a role for me,” Hall said. “Moving forward, [transferring] was probably one of the best decisions I ever made. It definitely let me know I had a chip on my shoulder. It gave me extra motivation to prove people wrong and show I still had something left in the tank.”
When Hall’s name showed up in the NCAA transfer portal, Central Oklahoma’s coaches noticed. They contacted Darrow, who was then on the staff at the University of New Orleans. Hall had lost to UNO as a sophomore--as Darrow constantly reminds him--but Darrow recommended him to the Bronchos.
A year later, Hall and Darrow were on the same team. Hall immediately became the Bronchos’ No. 1 starter, posting an 8-4 record and a 3.22 ERA as a junior, with a school-record 123 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings. He was named first-team all-Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and all-region.
“In my opinion, he’s the best pitcher in the conference,” Darrow said. “There’s no reason he shouldn’t be pitching anywhere in the country.”
Baseball at all levels is on indefinite hiatus, and so is the draft, which is usually held in early June. Contingency negotiations between major league owners and the players’ union include drastically reducing the draft, although undrafted free agents reportedly can sign $20,000 contracts for 2020 afterwards.
Hall, who has one semester’s worth of academic work remaining, recently returned home. While he waits for resolution, he’s working out in his parents’ basement and joins former Colonial Forge standout Logan Barker in daily throwing sessions, hoping to be ready when and if the call comes.
“It’s kind of out of my hands right now,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen, I’ll be back next year, and then hopefully I’ll get to play professionally. I just want to stay ready for the opportunity, to keep working out and staying in the best shape I can. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.