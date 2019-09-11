Washington’s NFL team collapsed in the second half of the opening game of what looks like another long, fruitless season. The Nationals’ bats have gone quiet as any hope of a division title evaporated.
The Capitals will be strong again, but the bill may have come due for their 2018 Stanley Cup title, with at least one star player likely to be jettisoned for salary-cap purposes. And it’s hard to find anyone with an optimistic word to say about the Wizards.
With the exception of the Caps’ moment in the sun, D.C. fans have become accustomed to low expectations. But if they’re seeking a reason for optimism, they should take Van Morrison’s advice and look into the Mystic(s).
They don’t play in Capital One Arena anymore, and they’ve been overshadowed by Trent Williams’ holdout, Max Scherzer’s sore shoulder and Anthony Rendon’s contract status. But the Mystics quietly earned the top seed for the WNBA playoffs and could bring D.C. its first professional basketball championship since the Bullets (yes, the Bullets) ruled the NBA 41 years ago.
The primary reason, of course, is Elena Delle Donne, who should become the unanimous league MVP. She joined rare company by shooting 52 percent from the field, 43 percent from 3-point range and a staggering 97 percent on free throws. For context, these are the only NBA players in the 50/40/90 club: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Larry Bird, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash.
Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. And she’s tough enough that she missed only three games despite breaking her nose. It’s worth noting that the Mystics were 0-3 without her, 26-5 when she played.
She’s not a one-woman show; it just seems that way sometimes. The Mystics also have Kristi Tolliver, the daughter of a King George County native who knows a thing or two about championships; she hit the game-winning shot in Maryland’s 2006 national title game win over Duke.
Another former Terrapin, Tianna Hawkins, averaged a career-high 9.5 points per game this season. Undersized (5-9) forward Ariel Powers does much of the dirty work that a championship team needs while averaging 11.4 points per game, and Natasha Cloud is a solid point guard.
Those are role players, though, who know their roles well. Veteran coach Mike Thibault has gotten the most out of a superstar and a solid supporting cast.
The Mystics reached the WNBA finals last year, only to be swept by Seattle; only one of the three games was truly competitive. But they learned from the experience, and this year the Storm doesn’t have its two best players: 2018 finals MVP Breanna Stewart (torn achilles) and veteran Sue Bird (knee injury).
The door is open for the Mystics, who have nearly a week off before hosting the first game of the playoff semifinals next Tuesday. Their only real issue may be rust.
If Delle Donne can lead the Mystics to a championship, she’ll belong with Alex Ovechkin and Scherzer in the current hierarchy of D.C. professional sports stars. And with her male brethren struggling, fans inside and outside the District should take notice.
