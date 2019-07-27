WASHINGTON—If Mike Rizzo wasn’t on the phone before the end of Saturday’s 9–3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washington Nationals’ general manager wasn’t doing his job.
There are just four days remaining until baseball’s one and only trade deadline this season. It’s the Nationals’ one and only chance to fix their glaring weakness and establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders.
If Rizzo can’t add at least one dependable arm (preferably more) to his bullpen by Wednesday, the Nationals can forget about competing with teams like the Dodgers—if they even reach the postseason. And given the plurality of teams looking for relief help, the sooner the Nationals act, the better.
The first two games of this series proved just how vulnerable the Nationals in the late innings.
On Friday night, Washington starter Anibal Sanchez pitched brilliantly, retiring the last 20 batters he faced and leaving after seven innings of a 1–1 tie. Reliever Tony Sipp got the first two outs in the eight, then allowed a walk and a single before Kyle Barraclaugh surrendered a three-run homer to Justin Turner, resulting in a 4–2 loss—and a demotion to Double-A Harrisburg for Barraclaugh.
That came one day after 42-year-old Fernando Rodney, pitching in his third game in barely 24 hours, blew a ninth-inning lead in an 8–7 loss to Colorado.
On Saturday, the Nationals tried baseball’s newest fad, the “opener.” Matt Grace, nominally a reliever, retired the Dodgers in order in the first and second before handing the ball to Joe Ross and his 9.45 ERA.
It was inarguably Grace’s best outing of the season. “He did his job,” manager Dave Martinez said. “He was really, really good.”
Ross immediately ceded a home run to the first batter he faced and allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, and Javy Guerra gave up a bases-clearing double to L.A,’s No. 7 hitter, Will Smith, who finished with six RBIs on the day. Now Grace, who entered the game with a 6.23 ERA, knows how the Nationals’ starters feel.
Washington’s relief struggles have been baseball’s worst-kept secret all season. The Nationals entered play Saturday with a major league-worst 5.89 bullpen ERA, and Saturday’s effort didn’t help. In fact, the team’s best-in-baseball 36–18 record since May 24—built largely against inferior competition—came in spite of its bullpen rather than because of it.
And look around baseball The Cubs, Braves, Twins, Cardinals, Red Sox and Phillies are all in playoff contention and looking to upgrade their ’pens. They’ll be pursuing the same field of relievers as Washington: the Padres’ Kirby Yates, Mets closer Edwin Diaz, the Giants’ Will Smith, the Blue Jays’ Ken Giles and the Orioles’ Mychal Givens, among others.
One in-demand arm went off the market Saturday when Oakland acquired left-hander Jake Diekman from Kansas City. The longer Rizzo waits, the higher the price gets for quality arms—and the chances rise that someone else grabs them first.
The bullpen seems to be the only factor that could hold back the Nationals—especially with the division-leading Atlanta Braves placing two regulars (Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson) on the Injured List Saturday.
The offense is solid if not spectacular, and Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Sanchez are a combined 15–0 since June 13, meaning Washington can trot out a top-notch starter in any postseason game. But unless they work at least eight innings—and the team has one complete game in its first 104—the Nationals are vulnerable.
This three-game series with the Dodgers—along with a crucial three-game home set with the Braves—offered a chance to prove they could compete with the National League’s elite teams.
Instead, it shone an even brighter light on the team’s glaring weakness—one that must be addressed.
Immediately.